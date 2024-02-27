Louisiana Tech (20-8, 10-3) will close out the road portion of its regular season with a trip to Western Kentucky (19-8, 8-5) on Wednesday night.

Game Time | 7:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | E.A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, KY

LA Tech HC | Talvin Hester (35-26 in his 2nd season at LA Tech)

Western Kentucky HC | Steve Lutz (19-8 in his 1st season at WKU)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech defeated New Mexico State 67-58 on Saturday night to go 2-0 on its "West Coast" road trip.

Isaiah Crawford led the Bulldogs with 20 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 blocks in 40 minutes of action.

Crawford was named CUSA Player of the Week after averaging 19.5 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 blocks in wins over UTEP and NMSU last week.

Tahlik Chavez (16 pts, 2 rebs), Daniel Batch (13 pas, 7 rebs), and Sean Newman (10 pts, 5 rebs) all performed admirably in the win as well.

Scouting the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Western Kentucky fell 74-72 to Middle Tennessee in its last contest on Saturday evening. It was the Hilltoppers first loss since a February 1st loss to Sam Houston State.

Don McHenry continues to pace the Hilltoppers averaging 15.9 points per game on 47.5% shooting from the field.

Steve Lutz's team ranks 1st nationally in tempo and will be looking to get out in transition throughout the night in hopes of beating the Bulldogs for a second time this season.

ESPN FPI

ESPN's FPI gives Louisiana Tech a 66.4% at earning a victory over Western Kentucky on Wednesday night.

---

