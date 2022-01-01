PREVIEW | Dunkin' Dogs vs WKU

Louisiana Tech (10-3, 1-0) will host Western Kentucky (8-5, 0-0) in Conference USA action on Saturday afternoon.

Game Time | 1:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | CBS Sports Network/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA

LA Tech HC | Eric Konkol (139-68 in 6+ seasons as a HC, 139-68 in 6+ seasons at Louisiana Tech)

WKU HC | Rick Stansbury (404-231 in 19+ seasons as a HC, 111-65 in 5+ seasons at WKU)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech defeated Marshall 79-56 in its conference opener on Thursday night.

With Kenneth Lofton Jr. going to the bench with 2 fouls only 3 minutes into the game, the Bulldogs responded with a 40-17 run to close the first half.

The Bulldogs would put it on cruise control in the second half and never allow Marshall to get the deficit closer than 15 points.

Cobe Williams led the Bulldogs with a career-high 22 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 steals.

Keaston Willis scored 20 points on 8/14 shooting from the field. Willis connected on 4/9 from 3-point range.

Lofton Jr. played only 15 minutes due to foul trouble and finished with 7 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and 1 block.

Scouting the WKU Hilltoppers

WKU had its conference opener against Southern Miss canceled on Thursday night.

The Hilltoppers fell to #20 Kentucky 95-60 in its last game on December 22nd.

Jairus Hamilton paces the Hilltoppers offensively averaging 15.8 points per game.

Dayvion McKnight (13.5 ppg), Cameron Justice (13.2 ppg) and Josh Anderson (11.7 ppg) also average double-figures for a balanced offensive attack.

Jamarion Sharp has been a force inside averaging 8.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.0 blocks per game.

The 7'5 center left the Kentucky game with an injury, and it is unknown whether or not he'll play this afternoon.

---

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com to discuss the match-up with Western Kentucky. Join us for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Dunkin' Dogs throughout the 2021-2022 season.

Sign-up here.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue