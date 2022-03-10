PREVIEW | Dunkin' Dogs vs WKU

Louisiana Tech (22-9) and Western Kentucky (19-12) will square-off in the Quarterfinals of the Conference USA Tournament on Thursday night.

Game Time | 6:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | Stadium/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | The Star in Frisco, TX

LA Tech HC | Eric Konkol (151-74 in 7 seasons as a HC, 151-74 in 7 seasons at Louisiana Tech)

WKU HC | Rick Stansbury (415-238 in 20 seasons as a HC, 122-72 in 6 seasons at WKU)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech advanced to the Quarterfinals of the Conference USA Tournament with a 77-67 victory over Marshall on Wednesday night.

Kenneth Lofton Jr was phenomenal for the Bulldogs with 21 points, 9 rebounds and 2 assists.

Lofton Jr. scored 14 of his 21 points in the second half.

Keaston Willis had a big night for Tech as well with 18 points. Willis scored 14 of his 18 in the first half, a nice compliment to Lofton's strong second half.

Louisiana Tech and WKU previously squared-off on January 1st when the Bulldogs earned a 74-73 victory inside the Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston.

Louisiana Tech is looking for its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1991.

Scouting the WKU Hilltoppers

After earning the double-bye in the Conference USA Tournament, Western Kentucky will play its first game of the tournament on Thursday night.

Western Kentucky has won 9 of its last 10 games dating back to February 3rd.

Dayvion McKnight, a First Team All-CUSA selection, leads the Hilltoppers in scoring averaging 16.1 points per game.

Cam Justice (14.7 ppg), Jairus Hamilton (13.1 ppg), and Josh Anderson (12.3 ppg) are also averaging double-figures in scoring for Rick Stansbury's squad.

Jamarion Sharp, C-USA Defensive Player of the Year, is averaging 4.6 blocks per game.

The battle between Kenneth Lofton Jr and Sharp will be the match-up to watch on Thursday night.

