Louisiana Tech (16-6, 6-1) will return home for a Conference USA matchup with Western Kentucky (15-7, 4-4) on Wednesday night.

Game Time | 6:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA

LA Tech HC | Talvin Hester (31-24 in his 2nd season at LA Tech)

WKU HC | Steve Lutz (15-7 in his 1st season at Western Kentucky)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech dismantled FIU 93-53 in its last game on Thursday night.

Tahlik Chavez led the way offensive with 27 points on 9/14 shooting from the field. The sharpshooter was 7/12 from 3-point range.

Daniel Batcho notched another double-double with 20 points, 13 rebounds, and 3 blocks.

Defensively, Tech limited the Panthers to only 32% shooting from the field.

The Bulldogs rank 8th nationally allowing 62.7 points per game.

Scouting the WKU Hilltoppers

WKU evened up its conference record with an 88-65 win over Middle Tennessee on Saturday.

The Hilltoppers play at one of the fastest paces in the country and are averaging 80.7 points per game.

Dom McHenry is having a terrific season averaging 15.4 points per game. The JC transfer is shooting 42.4% from 3-point range.

Brandon Newman (10.1 ppg), Khristian Lander (10.1 ppg), and Rodney Howard (10.0 ppg) round out the Hilltoppers averaging double-figures in scoring.

ESPN FPI

ESPN's FPI gives Louisiana Tech a 90.9% chance at winning against Western Kentucky on Wednesday night.

---

Join the discussion regarding the match-up with Western Kentucky on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for Dunkin' Dogs basketball throughout the 2023-2024 season.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue



