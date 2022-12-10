The trio of Williams, Isaiah Crawford, and Jordan Crawford are all averaging at least 2 steals per game.

In the win, Cobe Williams played the best game of his Bulldog career. Williams had 21 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 steals, and 2 blocks in 36 minutes of action.

Louisiana Tech has now won five consecutive games after defeating Southern 74-59 last Friday night.

Louisiana Tech (6-2) will make the long trip to Laramie, WY to take on Wyoming (4-5) on Saturday night.

Isaiah Crawford is expected to return to the Bulldogs lineup on Saturday night after missing the game against Southern.

WYOMING PREVIEW

The Cowboys, a 2021 NCAA Tournament team, had lost five straight before earning a 91-76 victory over Texas A&M-Commerce on Tuesday night.

Graham Ike, Wyoming's best player from a season ago, has been out for the entirety of the season. Ike averaged 19.6 points and 9.6 rebounds last season. His status for tonight's game is unclear.

Hunter Maldonado is carrying the load in all facets averaging 13.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists across 7 games.

Noah Reynolds is averaging 27.5 points across his last two games on 64% shooting from the field. Tech's backcourt will be tasked with slowing down the 6'3 guard from Peoria, IL.

