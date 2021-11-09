PREVIEW | #DunkinDogs vs #14 Alabama

Louisiana Tech (0-0) will open its 2021-2022 season at #14 Alabama (0-0) Tuesday night.

Game Time | 8:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | SEC Network/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, AL

LA Tech HC | Eric Konkol (129-65 in 6 seasons as a HC, 129-65 in 6 seasons at Louisiana Tech)

UAB HC | Nate Oats (138-65 in 6 seasons as a HC, 42-22 in 2 seasons at Alabama)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech enters the 2021-2022 season with high expectations under 7th year HC Eric Konkol.

The Bulldogs finished 24-8 a season ago making a run to the NIT Final Four.

The Bulldogs return two All-CUSA selections in Kenneth Lofton Jr and Isaiah Crawford.

Lofton led the Bulldogs with 12.1 points and 7.5 rebounds as a freshman in 2020-2021.

Crawford averaged 11.8 points and 5.1 rebounds while starting all 32 games.

Cobe Williams also returns at point guard after being named to the Conference USA All-Defensive Team last year.

The Bulldogs added three transfers in the off-season in Keaston Willis (Incarnate Word), LaDamien Bradford (Texas A&M) and David Green (Hofstra).

Willis scored a game-high 17 points in Tech's 86-50 exhibition win over Mississippi College last week.

Scouting the Crimson Tide

Alabama finished 26-7 in 2020-2021 and made a run to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

The Crimson Tide return 10 letter winners from that Sweet 16 team led by Jaden Shackelford and Jahvon Quinerly.

Shackelford (14 pts, 3.8 rebs in 2020-2021) and Quinerly (12.9 pts, 3.2 assts in 2020-2021) make up one of the top backcourts in the SEC.

Both Shackelford and Quinerly were First Team All-SEC picks in the preseason.

Alabama was picked to finish 2nd in the SEC in the preseason poll.

