Louisiana Tech (13-3) will play a pair of midweek games once again this week. The Bulldogs will travel to Northwestern State (4-12) on Tuesday night before hosting UL-Lafayette (8-7) on Wednesday.

Dates/Times | Tuesday 6 PM, Wednesday 6 PM

Location | Brown-Stroud Field in Natchitoches, LA (Tuesday) & JC Love Field at Pat Patterson Park in Ruston, LA (Wednesday)

TV/Stream | ESPN+

Radio | SportsTalk 97.7 FM/LA Tech Athletics App

Louisiana Tech HC | Lane Burroughs (236-145 in 8th season at LA Tech)

Northwestern State HC | Chris Bertrand (4-12 in his 1st season at NSU)

UL-Lafayette HC | Matt Deggs (126-86 in his 5th season at UL-Lafayette)

Pitching Probables | LA Tech TBA vs Northwestern State TBA, LA Tech TBA vs UL-Lafayette TBA

Scouting the Diamond Dogs

Key Players | DH Ethan Bates (.373, 2 HR, 23 RBI), 2B Mike Ballard (.373, 6 RBI), CF Cole McConnell (.373, 4 HR, 21 RBI), 1B Dalton Davis (.323, 3 HR, 17 RBI), 3B Logan McLeod (.315, 1 HR, 8 RBI), RHP Sam Brodersen (0-1, 0.00), RHP Nate Crider (1-0, 0.00)

Louisiana Tech suffered its first series defeat of the season at the hands of Southern Miss this past weekend.

The Bulldogs did salvage game three of the series by defeating the Golden Eagles 18-11.

The Bulldogs had 15 hits, 14 walks, and 5 hit by pitches offensively in the win.

Cole McConnell and Ethan Bates each had 5 RBI for the Bulldogs.

Scouting the Demons

Key Players | DH Bo Willis (.355, 2 HR, 17 RBI), 2B Rocco Gump (.293, 3 HR, 13 RBI), LF Balen Valentine (.273, 0 HR, 0 RBI), RHP Alejandro Marquez (0-0, 0.00), RHP Connor Bivins (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Northwestern State is off to a 4-12 start under first-year HC Chris Bertrand.

Although its been a tough start, the Demons did win 2 out of 3 at home in a weekend series against 2023 NCAA Regional participant Troy two weeks ago.

The Demons are hitting .255 as a team and are averaging 4.7 runs per game.

Bertrand's squad has a 6.99 team era.

Scouting the Ragin Cajuns

Key Players | 1B Trey LaFleur (.444, 3 HR, 10 RBI), SS Kyle DeBarge (.317, 6 HR, 18 RBI), C Jose Torres (.310, 1 HR, 6 RBI), RHP JP Langevin (1-0, 3.18), LHP Steven Cash (0-0, 1.00), RHP Blake McGehee (1-0, 1.80)

ULL is off to an 8-7 start in 2024 after appearing in an NCAA Regional in 2024.

The Cajuns most recently won 2 out of 3 games in a weekend series at home against Tulane.

UL-Lafayette is hitting 2.65 as a team and are averaging 5.5 runs per game.

On the mound, the Cajuns have a 4.10 team era.

