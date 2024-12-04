PREVIEW | LA Tech vs #16 Memphis

Louisiana Tech (7-1) will hit the road for a non-conference tilt at #16 Memphis (6-1) on Wednesday night.
Game Time | 7:00 PM
TV/Radio Network | ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM
Location | FedExForum in Memphis, TN
LA Tech HC | Talvin Hester (44-29 in his 3rd season at LA Tech)
Memphis HC | Penny Hardaway (139-63 in his 7th season at Memphis)
Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs
Louisiana Tech dropped its first game 73-70 to Southern this past Saturday.
In the disappointing loss, Tech committed a season-high 17 turnovers and were out-rebounded for the second time this season 34-30.
Daniel Batcho did play well in the contest finishing with 22 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 blocks in 36 minutes.
Batcho was named C-USA Player of the Week after averaging 17.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.3 blocks in four games last week.
Scouting the Tigers
Memphis is off to a tremendous 6-1 start this season that includes wins over Missouri, #2 UConn, and Michigan State.
Penny Hardaway's fell 90-76 to #4 Auburn in its last game to finish as the runner-up in the Maui Invitational.
PJ Haggerty and Tyrese Hunter form maybe the best backcourt in all of America for Tigers.
Haggerty is averaging 22.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. Hunter, a transfer from Texas, is averaging 16.1 points per game and is shooting 52.4% from 3-point range.
Memphis ranks 1st nationally shooting 46.9% from 3-point range as a team.
---
