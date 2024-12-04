PREVIEW | LA Tech vs #16 Memphis

Louisiana Tech (7-1) will hit the road for a non-conference tilt at #16 Memphis (6-1) on Wednesday night.

Game Time | 7:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | FedExForum in Memphis, TN

LA Tech HC | Talvin Hester (44-29 in his 3rd season at LA Tech)

Memphis HC | Penny Hardaway (139-63 in his 7th season at Memphis)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech dropped its first game 73-70 to Southern this past Saturday.

In the disappointing loss, Tech committed a season-high 17 turnovers and were out-rebounded for the second time this season 34-30.

Daniel Batcho did play well in the contest finishing with 22 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 blocks in 36 minutes.

Batcho was named C-USA Player of the Week after averaging 17.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.3 blocks in four games last week.

Scouting the Tigers

Memphis is off to a tremendous 6-1 start this season that includes wins over Missouri, #2 UConn, and Michigan State.

Penny Hardaway's fell 90-76 to #4 Auburn in its last game to finish as the runner-up in the Maui Invitational.

PJ Haggerty and Tyrese Hunter form maybe the best backcourt in all of America for Tigers.

Haggerty is averaging 22.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. Hunter, a transfer from Texas, is averaging 16.1 points per game and is shooting 52.4% from 3-point range.

Memphis ranks 1st nationally shooting 46.9% from 3-point range as a team.

---

Join the discussion regarding the match-up with Memphis on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for Dunkin' Dogs basketball throughout the 2024-2025 season.