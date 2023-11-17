Statistical Leaders

LA Tech

*Offense

#19 QB Bachmeier: 68.1% completion percentage, 1,860 passing yards, 9 passing touchdowns, 4 interceptions, 144.8 passer rating, 54 carries, 27 rushing yards, 2 rushing touchdowns

#4 RB Shelton: 89 carries, 541 rushing yards, 6.1 yards per rush, 5 rushing touchdowns, 8 receptions, 40 receiving yards

#21 RB Willis: 45 carries, 282 rushing yards, 6.3 yards per rush, 7 rushing touchdowns, 3 receptions, 6 receiving yards

#6 WR Harris: 74 receptions, 735 receiving yards, 9.9 yards per catch, 4 receiving touchdowns, 1 punt return touchdown

#1 WR Allen: 41 receptions, 725 receiving yards, 17.7 yards per catch, 3 receiving touchdowns

#9 WR Maxwell: 16 receptions, 336 receiving yards, 21.0 yards per catch, 2 receiving touchdowns

*Defense

#3 LB Boateng: 86 total tackles, 28 solo tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, 1 pass breakup

#0 SS Heard: 81 total tackles, 36 solo tackles. 4.5 tackles for loss, 3 QB hits, 1 forced fumble, 4 pass breakups

#5 DT Hall: 29 total tackles, 14 solo tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 1 QB hit

#6 LB Randle: 69 total tackles, 32 solo tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, 1 QB hit, 2 pass breakups

#1 CB Roberts: 38 total tackles, 28 solo tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 12 pass breakups, 1 interception

#13 DB Richard: 31 total tackles, 14 solo tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 2 QB hits, 7 pass breakups

*Special Teams

#35 K Barnes: 28/30 on extra points, 12/15 on field goals, long of 46

#31 P Ochsendorf: 47 punts, 45.2 yards per punt, long of 66

Jax State

*Offense

#10 QB Webb: 50.3% completion percentage, 927 passing yards, 5 passing touchdowns, 4 interceptions, 109.1 passer rating, 98 carries, 525 rushing yards, 4 rushing touchdowns

#5 RB Jackson: 116 carries, 624 rushing yards, 5.4 yards per rush, 4 rushing touchdowns, 13 receptions, 73 receiving yards

#26 RB Wiggins: 54 carries, 305 rushing yards, 5.6 yards per rush, 4 rushing touchdowns, 6 receptions, 60 receiving yards

#14 WR Perry: 25 receptions, 458 receiving yards, 18.3 yards per catch, 3 receiving touchdowns

#86 WR Lane: 22 receptions, 230 receiving yards, 10.5 yards per catch, 1 receiving touchdown

#17 TE Brown: 16 receptions, 208 receiving yards, 13.0 yards per catch, 5 receiving touchdowns

*Defense

#10 LB Drake: 67 total tackles, 33 solo tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, 2 QB hits, 2 pass breakups, 1 interception

#23 DB Fuqua: 61 total tackles, 34 solo tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 4 QB hits, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass breakup, 1 interception

#91 DE Hardie: 48 total tackles, 29 solo tackles, 12.0 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, 4 QB hits, 1 pass breakup, 1 interception

#30 DE Swain: 27 total tackles, 12 solo tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, 4 QB hits, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries, 2 pass breakups

#13 CB Carter: 35 total tackles, 22 solo tackles, 1.0 tackles for loss, 7 pass breakups

#7 CB Tarnue: 38 total tackles, 32 solo tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, 4 pass breakups, 3 interceptions

*Special Teams

#47 K Karajic: 34/35 on extra points, 11/16 on field goals, long of 43

#87 P Dawson: 55 punts, 42.2 yards per punt, long of 65

Scouting the Bulldogs

The Bulldogs enter their final game of the 2023 regular season with a 3-8 overall record and a 2-5 record in the new-look Conference USA. Louisiana Tech is looking to avoid their third consecutive three-win season at Jacksonville State on Saturday. It will be the last game for several Bulldog seniors such as Smoke Harris, Abe Delfin, Deshon Hall, Willie Roberts, Myles Heard, Jeslord Boateng, Ryan Rivera, Rason Williams, Tyre Shelton, and Cecil Singleton. Hank Bachmeier has a year of eligibility left and has yet to state if he plans to play out that eligibility at Louisiana Tech or not. Losing several senior starters is difficult but allowing younger players to gain experience and repetitions to gain momentum going into 2024 might be beneficial against the Gamecocks.

Last week, Bachmeier earned his highest Pro Football Focus grade of the year with a stellar 91.5 rating. His deep ball accuracy was precise, showing how nice of a commodity he would be returning for a second season in this offense. Cyrus Allen arguably had his best game of his career versus Sam Houston, showing off his innate ability to make contested catches down the field. It seems like the passing game has noticeably improved during the latter half of the season, and the Bulldogs will need all the points they can get against the stout Gamecocks’ defense. On the other side of the ball for Tech, Willie Roberts looks to close out his remarkable senior year on a high note. The SFA transfer has been a lockdown corner all season and has given himself an excellent opportunity to get drafted into the NFL. Experienced linebackers Brevin Randle and Jeslord Boateng complemented each other last week and have for the majority of the season. It will be imperative that the defense contains elusive quarterback Zion Webb.

Scouting the Gamecocks

Even after finishing 9-2 in their final season as an FCS program, many sports writers predicted that Jacksonville State would finish last or near the bottom of Conference USA in their inaugural FBS season. That has not been the case at all, as the Gamecocks have an impressive 5-1 conference record and would be in prime contention for the CUSA Championship Game if they were eligible for the postseason. Head Coach Rich Rodriguez deserves bounds of credit for his success at yet another university. Figuring out the quarterback situation was a process that continued into the season, with Zion Webb and Logan Smothers both starting games and replacing each other for the first three-quarters of the season. Settling on Webb has allowed the offense to establish an identity around their versatile run game and toughness on defense leading to instant success in the highest level of college football.

Sean Brown, the Gamecocks’ 6’5 starting tight end, leads the receiving core with five touchdowns during the season. The balanced rushing attack has allowed an array of players to score touchdowns such as Malik Jackson (4), Zion Webb (4), Ron Wiggins (4), J’Wan Evans (4), and Logan Smother (6). Jacksonville State nearly beat the Gamecocks of South Carolina last week, but a late interception ended any opportunity for an upset bid. On defense, Jacksonville State has put together many stellar outings with the most impressive being a 20-17 victory over Western Kentucky. The Hilltoppers’ high-flying offense was shut down in the second half by the Gamecocks and earned another highlight for Jacksonville State this season. Chris Hardie is a disrupter on the defensive line, leading the team with 12.0 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. In the secondary, Kekoura Tarnue is a corner that Bachmeier might want to throw away from, as Tarnue has 3 interceptions and 4 pass breakups in 2023.

Matchups to Watch

1) Cyrus Allen vs Kekoura Tarnue

2) Carson Bruno vs Chris Hardie

3) Perry Carter vs Demarcus Griffin-Taylor

4) Sean Brown vs Jeslord Boateng

5) Bert Hale vs Jaylen Swain

2023 Impact Transfers

LA Tech

QB Hank Bachmeier (Boise State)

RB Tyre Shelton (Miami, OH)

TE Ryan Rivera (Cal Poly)

DE Jessie Evans (Prairie View A&M)

DT Rason Williams II (Stephen F. Austin)

LB Jeslord Boateng (Akron)

LB Brevin Randle (Stephen F. Austin)

LB Zach Zimos (Arkansas)

SS Myles Heard (Stephen F. Austin)

CB Demarcus Griffin-Taylor (Houston)

P Blake Ochsendorf (Eastern Michigan)

Jax State

QB Logan Smothers (Nebraska)

RB Malik Jackson (ULM)

WR Quinton Lane (Stetson)

WR Jamarye Joiner (Arizona)

DE Kamari Stephens (Florida A&M)

LB Quae Drake (ULM)

CB Kekoura Tarnue (Rochester CC)

Prediction

Louisiana Tech’s offense has undoubtedly improved as the year progressed, and I think they will be able to turn in one of their best performances of the season and hold off a very good Jacksonville State team to build momentum going into 2024.

Final Score: Bulldogs 42. Jacksonville State 35.

ESPN FPI

Louisiana Tech #119

Jacksonville State #90

University Comparison

Louisiana Tech | Location: Ruston, Louisiana | Conference: CUSA | Enrollment:11,037

Jacksonville State | Location: Jacksonville, Alabama | Conference: CUSA | Enrollment:9,672

Stadium History

Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium

Opened in 1947

Capacity of 24,000

