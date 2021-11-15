PREVIEW | LA Tech vs Jarvis Christian
Louisiana Tech (1-1) will host Jarvis Christian (1-2) in non-conference action Monday night.
Game Time | 6:30 PM
TV/Radio Network | CUSA.tv/KXKZ 107.5 FM
Location | Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA
LA Tech HC | Eric Konkol (130-66 in 6 seasons as a HC, 130-66 in 6 seasons at Louisiana Tech)
Jarvis Christian HC | Chris Avery (19-71 in 4 seasons at Jarvis Christian)
Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs
Louisiana Tech earned its first win of the 2021-2022 season against Jackson State Friday night.
In the 70-68 win, Isaiah Crawford led the Bulldogs with 16 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and 1 block.
Kenneth Lofton Jr also added 13 points and 7 rebounds in 29 minutes of action.
Scouting the Jarvis Christian Bulldogs
Jarvis Christian is a NAIA program that is located in Hawkins, TX.
The Bulldogs enter the match-up with Louisiana Tech at 1-2 overall after a 76-62 defeat at Philander Smith College on Saturday.
This will be Jarvis Christian's first ever trip to the Thomas Assembly Center.
