PREVIEW | LA Tech vs Jarvis Christian

Louisiana Tech (1-1) will host Jarvis Christian (1-2) in non-conference action Monday night.

Game Time | 6:30 PM

TV/Radio Network | CUSA.tv/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, LA

LA Tech HC | Eric Konkol (130-66 in 6 seasons as a HC, 130-66 in 6 seasons at Louisiana Tech)

Jarvis Christian HC | Chris Avery (19-71 in 4 seasons at Jarvis Christian)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech earned its first win of the 2021-2022 season against Jackson State Friday night.

In the 70-68 win, Isaiah Crawford led the Bulldogs with 16 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and 1 block.

Kenneth Lofton Jr also added 13 points and 7 rebounds in 29 minutes of action.



Scouting the Jarvis Christian Bulldogs

Jarvis Christian is a NAIA program that is located in Hawkins, TX.

The Bulldogs enter the match-up with Louisiana Tech at 1-2 overall after a 76-62 defeat at Philander Smith College on Saturday.

This will be Jarvis Christian's first ever trip to the Thomas Assembly Center.

