Statistical Leaders

LA Tech

*Offense

#19 QB Bachmeier: 67.5% completion percentage, 1,172 passing yards, 7 passing touchdowns, 2 interceptions, 142.4 passer rating, 2 rushing touchdowns

#4 RB Shelton: 68 carries, 475 rushing yards, 7.0 yards per rush, 5 rushing touchdowns, 6 receptions, 39 receiving yards

#21 RB Willis: 33 carries, 240 rushing yards, 7.3 yards per rush, 3 rushing touchdowns, 3 receptions, 6 receiving yards

#6 WR Harris: 62 receptions, 637 receiving yards, 10.3 yards per catch, 3 receiving touchdowns, 1 punt return touchdown

#1 WR Allen: 29 receptions, 487 receiving yards, 16.8 yards per catch, 2 receiving touchdowns

#9 WR Maxwell: 12 receptions, 236 receiving yards, 19.7 yards per catch, 2 receiving touchdowns

*Defense

#0 SS Heard: 71 total tackles, 32 solo tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 2 QB hits, 1 forced fumble, 4 breakups

#3 LB Boateng: 63 total tackles, 21 solo tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, 1 pass breakup

#5 DE Hall: 25 total tackles, 14 solo tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 1 QB hit, 2 pass breakups

#6 LB Randle: 53 total tackles, 26 solo tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, 1 QB hit, 2 pass breakups

#1 CB Roberts: 33 total tackles, 24 solo tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 10 pass breakups, 1 interception

#13 NK Richard: 22 total tackles, 10 solo tackles, 1.0 tackles for loss, 2 QB hits, 5 pass breakups

*Special Teams

#35 K Barnes: 24/26 on extra points, 10/13 on field goals, long of 46

#31 P Ochsendorf: 41 punts, 45.4 yards per punt, long of 66

Liberty

*Offense

#7 QB Salter: 58.7% completion percentage, 1,662 passing yards, 19 passing touchdowns, 3 interceptions, 98 carries, 614 rushing yards, 7 rushing touchdowns

#20 RB Cooley: 139 carries, 802 rushing yards, 5.8 yards per rush, 7 rushing touchdowns, 2 receptions, 15 receiving yards

#0 RB Lucas: 66 carries, 360 rushing yards, 5.5 yards per rush, 3 rushing touchdowns, 2 receptions, 31 receiving yards

#4 WR Daniels: 27 receptions, 576 receiving yards, 21.3 yards per catch, 5 receiving touchdowns

#21 WR Sibley: 17 receptions, 412 receiving yards, 24.2 yards per catch, 4 receiving touchdowns

#82 RB/WR Bedgood: 28 carries, 226 rushing yards, 8.1 yards per rush, 2 rushing touchdowns, 11 receptions, 140 receiving yards, 12.7 yards per catch, 1 receiving touchdown

*Defense

#35 LB Dupree: 70 total tackles, 38 solo tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, 2 QB hits, 1 fumble recovery, 2 pass breakups, 2 interceptions

#0 LB Jolly: 39 total tackles, 18 solo tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, 1 QB hit, 2 forced fumbles, 2 pass breakups, 2 interceptions

#11 DE Bazile: 24 total tackles, 11 solo tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 6 QB hits

#9 DT Charles: 14 total tackles, 5 solo tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery

#3 CB Singleton: 29 total tackles, 19 solo tackles, 1 fumble recovery, 5 pass breakups, 4 interceptions

#15 FS Green: 26 total tackles, 19 solo tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 4 pass breakups, 5 interceptions

*Special Teams

#42 K Brown: 33/33 on extra points, 4/7 on field goals, long of 41

#37 P Morgan: 25 punts, 38.9 yards per punt, long of 64

Scouting the Bulldogs

Louisiana Tech enters this game on a three-game losing streak after one-score losses to Western Kentucky, Middle Tennessee, and New Mexico State. Playing complete games has been one of the most glaring issues for the Bulldogs this season. Versus the Aggies, Tech started strong with a 16-3 lead over NMSU before allowing 21 answered points en route to a 27-24 loss at home. Possibly getting Tyre Shelton back at running back would be a significant addition to an offense that is still without Marquis Crosby, Keith Willis, and a semi-healthy Charvis Thornton. Usually, teams with a 3-6 record entering the bottom third of their schedule would start playing younger athletes more heavily, but with Cumbie’s current record sitting at 6-15, he might not feel like he has the same luxury.

This might be the tallest task that the Bulldogs’ defense will face all year. Liberty’s offense has established its identity as a run-first team that punishes the opposition on play-action passes, and they are executing it at a high level. The Flames average a staggering 280 rushing yards per game paired with 207 passing yards per game this season. Scott Power might opt to start three linebackers this week to counter Liberty’s powerful rushing attack. Liberty ranks first in CUSA in rushing yards per game while Louisiana Tech ranks last in CUSA in stopping the run. Equally as important for Tech is for the defensive back to remain disciplined and not allow long pass plays.

Scouting the Flames

Liberty enters this contest at 8-0 having already clinched a spot in the CUSA championship game. The Flames had a quarterback competition all offseason before first-year head coach Jamey Chadwell gave the reigns to Tennessee transfer Kaidon Salter. Salter has led the offense with his arm as well as his legs without being a turnover-prone playmaker. Running back Quinton Cooley is the leading power back for Liberty and averages 5.8 yards per rush. Billy Lucas and wide receiver hybrid Aaron Bedgood fill out the backfield, creating a diverse and explosive rushing attack. CJ Daniels and Treon Sibley are the two stand-out receivers, both averaging over 21 yards per reception. Liberty’s offensive line has done a stellar job creating a clean pocket for Salter to operate from and opening running lanes for the trio of running backs.

While the Flames’ offense gets the majority of the recognition, the defense has played a major role in their undefeated start as well. Liberty has forced 16 turnovers from just interceptions alone, led by Lafayette Christian standout Brylan Green. Stepping up when it mattered most versus Sam Houston, the Flames kept the Bearkats out of the end zone on four straight goal-to-goal opportunities to seal a 21-16 win. In two of the biggest conference games of the year, the Flames’ defense held Jacksonville State to just 13 points on the road and allowed just 10 points from WKU for 3 quarters before holding on for a 42-29 win.

Matchups to Watch

1) Brevin Randle vs Quinton Cooley

2) Willie Roberts vs Treon Sibley

3) Smoke Harris vs Preston Hodge

4) Abe Delphin vs Kendy Charles

5) Cyrus Allen vs Kobe Singleton

Prediction

How the Bulldogs respond after three consecutive close losses will demonstrate how much heart this team really has. While winning the remainder of their games is unlikely, it would get Louisiana Tech to their first 6-win season since 2019. Playing in Lynchburg in November is no easy task, and Liberty looks to be in their best form going into this game. Tech’s struggles to stop the run compared to the Flames’ ability to control the game with the run is worrisome, to say the least. I think Bachmeier’s arm will contribute to keeping this game close for the first half to three quarters, but Liberty’s balanced attack will be too much for the Bulldogs.

Final Score: Flames 41. Bulldogs 27.

ESPN FPI

Louisiana Tech #110

Liberty #56

University Comparison

Louisiana Tech | Location: Ruston, Louisiana | Conference: CUSA | Enrollment:11,037

Liberty | Location: Lynchburg, Virginia | Conference: CUSA | Enrollment:48,906

Stadium History

Williams Stadium

Opened in 1989

Capacity of 25,000

