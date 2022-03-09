PREVIEW | LA Tech vs Marshall

Louisiana Tech (21-9) will square-off with Marshall (12-20) in the 2nd round of the Conference USA tournament on Wednesday night.

Game Time | 6:00 PM

TV/Radio Network | ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | The Star in Frisco, TX

LA Tech HC | Eric Konkol (150-74 in 7 seasons as a HC, 150-74 in 7 seasons at Louisiana Tech)

Marshall HC | Dan D'Antoni (140-119 in 8 seasons as a HC, 140-119 in 8 seasons at Marshall)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech finished the regular season at 21-9 overall and 12-6 in Conference USA play.

After starting conference play 6-0, Eric Konkol's club went 6-6 over its final 12 games.

Kenneth Lofton Jr. will lead the Bulldogs into the conference tournament after averaging 16.4 points and 10.5 rebounds per game.

Lofton Jr., a First Team All-CUSA selection, finished the regular season with 16 double-doubles.

Louisiana Tech will be looking for key contributions from its backcourt if they are going to make a run in Frisco this week.

Amorie Archibald (13.2 ppg), Keaston Willis (12 ppg), and Cobe Williams (11.4 ppg) will need to shoot the ball well from the perimeter to give Tech a solid inside-out punch offensively.

In Tech's 12 league wins, the Bulldogs allowed 65.7 points per game. In the 6 losses, the Bulldogs allowed 72.5 points per game.

Getting stops on the defensive end will be crucial throughout all 40 minutes during Tech's run this week.

Louisiana Tech is looking for its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1991.

Scouting the Marshall Thundering Herd

Marshall advanced to the second round of the Conference USA tournament with a 74-62 victory over FIU on Tuesday night.

In the victory, Taevion Kinsey led the Thundering Herd with 23 points on 9/16 shooting from the field.

Marshall also got double-figure scoring efforts from Obinna Anochili-Killen (15 pts), Mikel Beyers (14 pts), and Andrew Taylor (10 pts) in the win.

Marshall is looking for its 6th NCAA Tournament appearance in program history. The Thundering Herd last went to the Big Dance in 2018.

---

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com to discuss the match-up with Marshall. Join us for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Dunkin' Dogs throughout the 2021-2022 season.

Sign-up here.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue