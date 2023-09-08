Coming off a tough road loss at SMU, Louisiana Tech returns to Ruston for an evening matchup versus old rival Northwestern State.

Game Time | Saturday @ 6 PM

TV/Radio | ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Louisiana Tech HC | Sonny Cumbie (4-10 overall record in 2nd season)

Louisiana Tech OC | Jake Brown & Scott Parr (18.0 points per game in 2nd season)

Louisiana Tech DC | Scott Power (27.5 points allowed per game in 2nd season)

Northwestern State HC | Brad Laird (16-36 overall record in 6th season)

Northwestern State OC | Beau Blair (13.0 points per game in 2nd season)

Northwestern State DC | Weston Glaser (38.0 points allowed per game in 2nd season)

Demons Projected Starters

*Offense

QB | Senior #8 Tyler Vander Waal (6’4 220) --<Wyoming, Idaho State

RB | Junior #2 Kennieth Lacy (5’9 185) --<Kilgore College

RB | Junior #6 Scooter Adams (5’9 180) --<Kilgore College

WR | Junior #11 Twon Hines (6’0 185) --<Central State

WR | Junior #4 Ke’Nard King (5’10 170) --<Tulsa, Trinity Valley CC

WR | Senior #1 Zach Patterson (5’11 180) --<East Mississippi CC

TE | Sophomore #0 Travon Jones (6’7 220) --<Chattanooga

LT | Sophomore #77 Tyler McMillan (6’6 315) --<Mississippi Valley State

LG | Junior #66 D’Andre Richard (6’3 300) --<Dodge City CC

C | Sophomore #65 Brayden Staggs (6’4 300)

RG | Junior #67 Jordan Cooper (6’4 310)

RT | Sophomore #58 Coby James (6’3 274)

*Defense

DE | Sophomore #24 Trevion Sneed (6’2 242) --<SMU

DT | Junior #99 Donovan Green (6’0 265)

DT | Senior #97 Nazir Sy (6’3 300) --<Western Kentucky, Butler CC, Akron

DE | Sophomore #33 Ty Ely (6’2 255) --<New Mexico State

LB | Junior #21 Jared Pedraza (6’1 225)

LB | Senior #8 Jaeden Ward (6’2 220) --<Trinity Valley CC

NK | Sophomore #9 Cam Hardy (6’1 195) --<South Carolina

CB | Sophomore #7 Anthony Richard (6’2 185) --<Harding

FS | Senior #1 Peyton Woulard (6’1 190) --<Campbell

SS | Sophomore #14 Cadillac Rome (6’2 190)

CB | Junior #11 Reggie Strong (5’11 190) --<Fresno State

*Special Teams

K | Sophomore #29 Brett Money (5’9 180) --<New Mexico State

P | Sophomore #29 Brett Money (5’9 180) --<New Mexico State

KR | Senior #1 Zach Patterson (5’11 180) --<East Mississippi CC

PR | Senior #1 Zach Patterson (5’11 180) --<East Mississippi CC

Bulldogs Projected Starters

*Offense

QB | RS Senior #19 Hank Bachmeier (6’1 221)

RB | RS Junior #22 Charvis Thornton (5’10 202)

RB | Freshman #32 Jacob Fields (5’11 184)

WR | RS Junior #9 Kyle Maxwell (6’3 200)

WR | RS Senior #6 Smoke Harris (5’7 183)

WR | Senior #88 Koby Duru (6’2 200)

TE | Junior #17 Nate Jones (6’3 220)

LT | Junior #68 Dakota White (6’4 305)

LG | Junior #79 Bert Hale (6’5 331)

C | Graduate Student #62 Abe Delfin (6’1 310)

RG | Junior #75 Jerren Gilbert (6’3 295)

RT | RS Sophomore #65 Carson Bruno (6’4 312)

*Defense

DE | RS Junior #88 Mykol Clark (6’4 260)

DT | Senior #5 Deshon Hall (6’3 264)

DT | Senior #93 Rason Williams (6’4 280)

DE | RS Sophomore #20 J’Dan Burnett (6’1 246)

LB | RS Senior #6 Brevin Randle (6’0 232)

LB | RS Senior #3 Jeslord Boateng (6’2 228)

NK | Freshman #13 Michael Richard (5’11 180)

CB | Senior #1 Willie Roberts (5’11 190)

FS | RS Senior #2 Cecil Singleton Jr. (6’2 210)

SS | RS Senior #0 Myles Heard (5’11 201)

CB | RS Junior #11 Cedric Woods (5’11 184)

*Special Teams

K | RS Junior #35 Jacob Barnes (5’9 183)

P | RS Senior #31 Blake Ochsendorf (6’6 220)

KR | RS Senior #6 Smoke Harris (5’7 183)

PR | RS Senior #6 Smoke Harris (5’7 183)

Scouting the Demons

Northwestern State enters the matchup coming off a non-competitive 38-13 loss at UL Lafayette in the season opener. The main cause of concern coming from the contest was the ineptitude on offense, starting with transfer quarterback Tyler Vander Waal from Wyoming and Idaho State. Vander Waal completed just 42.9 % of his passes in the loss, as accuracy has been the biggest weakness of the journeyman quarterback throughout his career. The rushing attack for the Demons did not impact the game very much either, only gaining 77 rushing yards on 40 carries for the evening. Senior running back Scooter Adams is a player to keep an eye on in Saturday’s game. Adams led the Demons in rushing and receiving, accounting for 81 of NSU’s 187 yards on offense and scoring their only touchdown of the night. The offensive line play ranged from mediocre to poor in the opener, with 6’3 274 right tackle Coby James finishing with a 35.6 pass blocking grade on Pro Football Focus.

There were more signs of life and optimism on the defensive end, highlighted by the defense forcing three turnovers: 1 interception and 2 fumble recoveries. Additionally, the Ragin Cajuns only completed 14 of 32 passes for 223 passing yards. Most of the struggles came versus the rush, where the Demons allowed 206 yards and 2 touchdowns on 34 rushes. Another issue for NSU was being beaten by the explosive play. ULL was able to score a 62-yard rushing touchdown, 24-yard rushing touchdown, 32-yard passing touchdown, 50-yard passing touchdown, and 21-yard passing touchdown. The best defensive play of the game came from defensive tackle Donovan Green who had a 74.4 overall defensive grade on PFF, and defensive end Trevion Sneed who had a 72.4 overall defensive grade on PFF. Green finished the game with 3 tackles for loss and 1 sack, and Sneed finished with 4 hurries, 3 QB hits, and 2 tackles for loss.

On special teams, kicker Brett Money did not miss a kick in the first game, converting on an extra point and field goals of 37 and 41 yards respectively. Money had a busy night, also serving as the starting punter for the Demons. On 11 punts, Money averaged 35.9 yards per punt with a long of 50 yards on the night.

Scouting the Bulldogs

It was not a pretty sighting in Dallas/University Park/Highland Park last weekend for the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. After playing tight with SMU early on, unforced errors and mistakes caused Tech to quickly unravel on the road. The biggest concern on offensive is the pass blocking as well as running blocking. In two weeks of action, the pass blocking grades have been 69.6 and 49.8, and the run blocking grades have been 53.2 and 48.2 on Pro Football Focus. Going into the season, the offensive line was expected to be a strength due to its experience, but they have greatly fallen short as a unit at this early part of the season. Several skill position players have battled with injuries early this season, making it necessary for more unproven players to step up. With Cyrus Allen out this week, Duru will fill the starting wide receiver-Z position and look to build on his 3 receptions for 55 yards and 1 touchdown performance from a week ago. Thornton should continue to see the most carries at running back, but Shelton is getting closer to making his Tech debut and Crosby is still rehabbing from injury. To perform up to standards in the passing game, tight ends Nate Jones and Ryan Rivera must be more dangerous vertically and after the catch to add another element to the offense.

The defense has mostly been a surprising positive so far in the season, aside from a few miscues and big plays given up. According to PFF, Tech’s pass coverage has been the clear strong point with grades of 76.1 and 76.2 versus FIU and SMU. The run defense still leaves much to be desired at times but has also forced impressive stops on 3rd and short. Willie Roberts has easily been the best player on the defense at corner, but the Bulldogs need better play from the opposite corner position from Woods or Shelby. Freshman Michael Richard was forced to start early due to the injury of Demarcus Griffin-Taylor and has looked like a rising star at the nickel position. Tech’s defense must wreak more havoc in the pass rushing department, and that starts with Deshon Hall in the middle. As for the linebackers, Jeslord Boateng has stepped up and became the most reliable of the group so far this year. Overall, avoiding pointless penalties because of carelessness will be the biggest asset for the defense moving forward.

Shocking enough, punting has been the most impressive aspect of the Bulldogs’ special teams units so far, led by Blake Ochsendorf. On 9 punts, Ochsendorf is averaging 44.1 yards per attempt and has a long of 57 yards this season. The kicking game has been more inconsistent this season, as Barnes and Buchanan have made 3 out of 6 of their attempts up to this point. Barnes did have a rough opening game versus FIU, but he has a great opportunity to regain some of his confidence this week against NSU.

Matchups to Watch

DE J’Dan Burnett vs RT Coby James

WR Smoke Harris vs NK Cam Hardy

LB Jeslord Boateng vs RB Scooter Adams

CB Willie Roberts vs WR Zach Patterson

C Abe Delphin vs DT Donovan Green

Prediction

Louisiana Tech desperately needs a game to find their football offensively and display a clean, efficient brand of football. This game on Saturday must be that game if Tech wants to experience any level of sustained success this season. Northwestern State went just 4-7 as season ago and were blown out numerous times by other FCS teams and teams in their own conference. This should be the game where Cumbie loosens up his play calling and allows the offense to play aggressively, striving for touchdowns and not field goals. NSU’s offense looked abysmal last week against a mediocre Cajuns team, and I trust the Bulldogs defense to hold them under twenty points on Saturday. The season has just begun, so there is no need to panic after last week’s performance. With that being said, if the offense does not start making significant strides over the next few weeks of non-conference play, the chances of competing for a CUSA Championship will be as low as ever.

Final Score: Bulldogs 41 Demons 17.

ESPN FPI

Louisiana Tech #117

Northwestern State N/A

University Comparison

Louisiana Tech | Location: Ruston, Louisiana | Conference: C-USA | Enrollment:11,037

Northwestern State | Location: Natchitoches, Louisiana | Conference: Southland | Enrollment:9,839

Stadium History

Joe Aillet Stadium

Opened in 1968

Capacity of 28,562

