Statistical Leaders

Sam Houston

*Offense

#5 QB Shoemaker: 63.8% completion percentage, 1,769 passing yards, 13 passing touchdowns, 8 interceptions, 122.6 passer rating, 67 carries, 160 rushing yards

#9 RB Gentry: 87 carries, 283 rushing yards, 3.3 yards per rush, 1 rushing touchdown, 27 receptions, 198 receiving yards, 2 receiving touchdowns

#6 WR Smith: 61 receptions, 545 receiving yards, 8.9 yards per catch, 5 receiving touchdowns, 21 carries, 93 rushing yards, 2 rushing touchdowns

#19 WR Phillips: 30 receptions, 389 receiving yards, 13.0 yards per catch, 1 receiving touchdown

#4 WR Woodard: 24 receptions, 281 receiving yards, 11.7 yards per catch, 2 receiving touchdowns

#89 TE Sohn: 15 receptions, 159 receiving yards, 10.6 yards per catch, 2 receiving touchdowns

*Defense

#1 LB Williams: 100 total tackles, 65 solo tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, 5 QB hits, 1 forced fumble

#14 LB Gaither: 49 total tackles, 28 solo tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass breakup

#18 DE Nixon: 22 total tackles, 16 solo tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 1 QB hit, 1 forced fumble, 1 pass breakup

#97 DT Scott: 16 total tackles, 13 solo tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, 1 QB hit

#25 NK Crosby: 41 total tackles, 24 solo tackles, 1.0 tackles for loss, 1 QB hit, 2 pass breakups, 3 interceptions

#3 FS Weaver: 40 total tackles, 25 solo tackles, 1.0 tackles for loss, 4 pass breakups

*Special Teams

#47 K Sessums: 17/17 on extra points, 7/10 on extra points, long of 45

#43 P Cardell: 56 punts, 41.1 yards per punt, long of 60

LA Tech

*Offense

#19 QB Bachmeier: 67.9 % completion percentage, 1,476 passing yards, 9 passing touchdowns, 2 interceptions, 146.7 passer rating, 48 carries, 25 rushing yards, 2 rushing touchdowns

#4 RB Shelton: 78 carries, 504 rushing yards, 6.5 yards per rush, 5 rushing touchdowns, 7 receptions, 37 receiving yards

#21 RB Willis: 40 carries, 262 rushing yards, 6.6 yards per rush, 5 rushing touchdowns, 3 receptions, 6 receiving yards

#6 WR Harris: 67 receptions, 710 receiving yards, 10.6 yards per catch, 4 receiving touchdowns

#1 WR Allen: 34 receptions, 555 receiving yards, 16.3 yards per catch, 2 receiving touchdowns

#9 WR Maxwell: 14 receptions, 279 receiving yards, 19.9 yards per catch, 2 receiving touchdowns

#16 WR Edwards: 17 receptions, 221 receiving yards, 13.0 yards per catch, 2 receiving touchdowns

*Defense

#0 SS Heard: 78 total tackles, 34 solo tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 3 QB hits, 1 forced fumble, 4 pass breakups

#3 LB Boateng: 76 total tackles, 26 solo tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, 1 pass breakup

#5 DE Hall: 27 total tackles, 14 solo tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 1 QB hit

#6 LB Randle: 64 total tackles, 30 solo tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, 1 QB hit, 2 pass breakups

#1 CB Roberts: 36 total tackles, 27 solo tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 11 pass breakups, 1 interception

#13 NK Richard: 26 total tackles, 13 solo tackles, 1.0 tackles for loss, 2 QB hits, 7 pass breakups

*Special Teams

#35 K Barnes: 25/27 on extra points, 11/14 on field goals, long of 46

#31 P Ochsendorf: 44 punts, 45.3 yards per punt, long of 66

Scouting the Bearkats

Sam Houston enters this game after earning their first win this season and their first win as an FBS program. Trailing future CUSA foe Kennesaw State 21-7, the Bearkats scored 17 unanswered points including a game-winning 35-yard field goal with no time remaining to win 24-21. The Bearkats are still searching for their first victory over an FBS team this season as well as their first victory in CUSA play. Despite being winless in conference play, Sam Houston came up just short in several games this year including a 35-28 overtime loss to Jacksonville State, a 21-16 loss to Liberty, a 33-27 double overtime loss to FIU, and a 37-34 loss to UTEP. It is clear that the Bearkats are better than their record indicates, and they would like nothing more than to spoil the Bulldogs’ homecoming game.

Experienced quarterback Keegan Shoemaker leads an offense that struggled mightily in the early stretch of the season but has come along noticeably strong during the latter half. In the first five games of the season, the offense averaged just 10.8 points per game, but during the last five games of the season, the offense has improved to 24.5 points per game. Slot receiver Noah Smith and running back John Gentry lead the offense in scrimmage yards and fit in as valuable, versatile pieces in the offensive scheme. Defensively, the Bearkats allow 26.6 points per game and are led by linebacker Trevor Williams who has impressively already accumulated 100 tackles on the season. The defense’s most stellar performance was easily versus Liberty, where they held the Flames’ high-powered offense to just 21 points in Lynchburg. Da’Marcus Crosby is a player to look out for as well. The nickel back and safety leads the team with 3 interceptions as well as 2 pass breakups.

Scouting the Bulldogs

Louisiana Tech enters this matchup on a four-game losing streak, eliminating the Bulldogs from bowl contention.

Hank Bachmeier is expected to start at quarterback once again, coming off a solid performance at Liberty that saw the senior complete 23 of 33 passes for 304 passing yards and 2 passing touchdowns. Tru Edwards might be utilized in the slot more often after putting together his best game as a Bulldogs while mostly playing in that position. Smoke Harris should see an even larger workload than usual with it being his final home game of his stellar Louisiana Tech. Harris has been an excellent leader and unselfish player since arriving at Tech in 2018 and has been loyal to the program through the ups and downs of the last six years.

On defense, the Bulldogs are coming off a performance that saw them give up 56 points to the Flames. Losing J’Dan Burnett for the majority of the season has hurt tremendously, especially after his fast start to the season. Freshman Michael Richard has been excellent this season, playing primarily at nickel back but also seeing playing time at free safety as well. The defense, highlighted by senior corner Willie Roberts should be motivated to bounce back versus a tamer Bearkats offense and secure a homecoming game victory.

Matchups to Watch

1) Smoke Harris vs Da’Marcus Crosby

2) Carson Bruno vs Jevon Leon

3) Cedric Woods vs Malik Phillips

4) Jeslord Boateng vs John Gentry

5) Michael Richard vs Noah Smith

Prediction

Up to loss number four in a row and seven total for the season, how much fight does this team and coaching staff have left? Sam Houston just earned their first win of the season in exciting fashion and is looking to ride that momentum going into Ruston on Saturday. Coach Keeler has been an excellent coach throughout his career, proven by his sustained success and FCS titles. Smoke Harris, Abe Delfin, and all the seniors will give it their all to end their careers at Joe Aillet Stadium with a victory.

Final Score: Bulldogs 20. Bearkats 17

ESPN FPI

Louisiana Tech #114

Sam Houston #127

University Comparison

Louisiana Tech | Location: Ruston, Louisiana | Conference: CUSA | Enrollment:11,037

Sam Houston | Location: Huntsville, Texas | Conference: CUSA | Enrollment:18,235

Stadium History

Joe Aillet Stadium

Opened in 1968

Capacity of 28,562

