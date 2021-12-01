PREVIEW | LA Tech vs Texas Southern

Louisiana Tech (4-2) will host Texas Southern (0-6) in a non-conference match-up Wednesday night.

Game Time | 6:30 PM

TV/Radio Network | ESPN+/KXKZ 107.5 FM

Location | Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston LA

LA Tech HC | Eric Konkol (133-67 in 6 seasons as a HC, 133-67 in 6 seasons at Louisiana Tech)

Texas Southern HC | Johnny Jones (352-279 in 21 seasons as a HC, 57-45 in 3 seasons at Texas Southern)

Scouting the Dunkin' Dogs

Louisiana Tech dropped a 90-81 decision at NC State on Saturday.

In the loss, Kenneth Lofton Jr. had 36 points, 17 rebounds and 4 assists.

Lofton Jr. is now averaging 18.2 points and 11.4 rebounds per game.

Kaleb Stewart had a nice showing against the Wolfpack scoring a career-high 10 points in 16 minutes of action.

The Dunkin' Dogs have won 48 of their last 51 games at home.

Scouting the Texas Southern Tigers

Texas Southern comes to the TAC Wednesday night off of an 81-64 loss at #18 BYU.

The Tigers are now 0-6 on the year with losses to Oregon, St. Marys, Washington, Air Force, NC State and BYU.

Gauntlet.

John Walker III is leading the Tigers in scoring averaging 12.2 points in 27.7 minutes per game.

Texas Southern has been to the NCAA Tournament in 5 of the last 8 years.

