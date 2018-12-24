Entering the Hawaii Bowl matchup with Hawaii, many Louisiana Tech supporters were unsure what to expect after a rough finish to the regular season.

In the first half, the offense was able to move the ball but turned the ball over three times. While the offense picked things up in the second half, the defense played its best game from start to finish, limiting Hawaii to a season low 226 totals yards.

Tech won the game 31-14. Let's take a look at how the Bulldogs played from an individual standpoint according to Pro Football Focus.