Pro Football Focus Player Grades: LaTech vs Hawaii
Entering the Hawaii Bowl matchup with Hawaii, many Louisiana Tech supporters were unsure what to expect after a rough finish to the regular season.
In the first half, the offense was able to move the ball but turned the ball over three times. While the offense picked things up in the second half, the defense played its best game from start to finish, limiting Hawaii to a season low 226 totals yards.
Tech won the game 31-14. Let's take a look at how the Bulldogs played from an individual standpoint according to Pro Football Focus.
|Player
|Position
|Overall Grade
|
Kam McKnight
|
RB
|
75.2
|
Teddy Veal
|
WR
|
73.1
|
Israel Tucker
|
RB
|
71.7
|
Jaqwis Dancy
|
RB
|
71
|
Ethan Reed
|
RG
|
69.2
|
J'Mar Smith
|
QB
|
66.8
|
Peyton Braswell
|
TE
|
64.7
|
Adrian Hardy
|
WR
|
63.2
|
Kody Russey
|
C
|
63.1
|
Shane Carpenter
|
LG
|
63
|
Hanner Shipley
|
RT
|
62.7
|
Alfred Smith
|
WR
|
61.8
|
Bobby Holly
|
TE/WR
|
61.5
|
Josh Matthews
|
WR
|
60
|
Christian Henderson
|
LT
|
60
|
Westin Elliott
|
QB
|
60
|
Justin Throckmorton
|
LG
|
60
|
Josh Mote
|
LG
|
60
|
Milton Williams
|
TE
|
60
|
Willie Allen
|
RT
|
60
|
Abraham Deflin
|
C
|
59.9
|
Praise Okorie
|
WR
|
58.1
|
Javonte Woodard
|
WR
|
55.2
|
George Scott
|
WR
|
51.4
|
Michael Rodriguez
|
LT
|
51
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news