football

Pro Football Focus Player Grades: LaTech vs Hawaii

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue.com
Entering the Hawaii Bowl matchup with Hawaii, many Louisiana Tech supporters were unsure what to expect after a rough finish to the regular season.

In the first half, the offense was able to move the ball but turned the ball over three times. While the offense picked things up in the second half, the defense played its best game from start to finish, limiting Hawaii to a season low 226 totals yards.

Tech won the game 31-14. Let's take a look at how the Bulldogs played from an individual standpoint according to Pro Football Focus.

La Tech Player Grades: Offense
Player  Position Overall Grade

Kam McKnight

RB

75.2

Teddy Veal

WR

73.1

Israel Tucker

RB

71.7

Jaqwis Dancy

RB

71

Ethan Reed

RG

69.2

J'Mar Smith

QB

66.8

Peyton Braswell

TE

64.7

Adrian Hardy

WR

63.2

Kody Russey

C

63.1

Shane Carpenter

LG

63

Hanner Shipley

RT

62.7

Alfred Smith

WR

61.8

Bobby Holly

TE/WR

61.5

Josh Matthews

WR

60

Christian Henderson

LT

60

Westin Elliott

QB

60

Justin Throckmorton

LG

60

Josh Mote

LG

60

Milton Williams

TE

60

Willie Allen

RT

60

Abraham Deflin

C

59.9

Praise Okorie

WR

58.1

Javonte Woodard

WR

55.2

George Scott

WR

51.4

Michael Rodriguez

LT

51
