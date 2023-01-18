Hank Bachmeier has informed multiple sources of his intentions to transfer to Louisiana Tech.

Bachmeier visited the Bulldogs on January 15th & 16th. BleedTechBlue.com first reported the news of Bachmeier's interest in the program on January 6th.

Bachmeier, a QB transfer from Boise State, will have two years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2023.

The Murrieta, CA native threw for 6,605 yards and 41 TDs across 29 games for the Broncos.

Bachmeier comes to Louisiana Tech with a 20-9 record in 29 career starts.

THE FILM