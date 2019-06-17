Louisiana Tech landed its quarterback in the 2020 recruiting class Saturday evening when J.D. Head committed to the Bulldogs.

Head visited Ruston June 10-12 and was extremely impressed. When discussing why he chose Louisiana Tech, Head told BleedTechBlue.com, “The people!!! Awesome coaching staff, and the players were all great guys!! Also, they have been proven winners consistently!!”

Head finished his junior season completing 68% of his throws for 2,650 yards, 25 touchdowns and 6 interceptions.