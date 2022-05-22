Quandre Bullock commits to Dunkin' Dogs

Quandre Bullock announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Thursday afternoon.
Bullock is a Franklinton, North Carolina native that played his junior college basketball at Angelina College.
The 6'6 wing averaged 17.4 points and 7.1 rebounds in 19.6 minutes per game at Angelina in 2021-2022.
On why he chose Louisiana Tech, Bullock told BleedTechBlue.com, "Just the community and the culture behind the city supporting the school. I'm excited to get to Ruston and get to work."
Bullock will have 3 years of eligibility remaining starting with the 2022-2023 season.
