Quandre Bullock commits to Dunkin' Dogs

Quandre Bullock announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Thursday afternoon.

Bullock is a Franklinton, North Carolina native that played his junior college basketball at Angelina College.

The 6'6 wing averaged 17.4 points and 7.1 rebounds in 19.6 minutes per game at Angelina in 2021-2022.

On why he chose Louisiana Tech, Bullock told BleedTechBlue.com, "Just the community and the culture behind the city supporting the school. I'm excited to get to Ruston and get to work."