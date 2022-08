Queden Ballew commits to LA Tech

During that freshman season at Iowa Western, Ballew had 32 tackles, 6 TFL, and 5.5 sacks.

Ballew will come to Louisiana Tech after spending his freshman season at Iowa Western Community College In Council Bluffs, Iowa.

On why he chose LA Tech, the 6'3, 290-pound defensive tackle told BleedTechBlue.com, "I chose LA Tech because the coaching staff seems down to earth and has high expectations for our team. Also, the reason I went to Iowa Western was to get a D1 scholarship. They prepared me for that next level, and I’m ready to go to my next home and ball out for my team!"

Ballew will have 3 years of eligibility remaining beginning with the 2022 season.

---

