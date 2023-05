Williams is a transfer from Stephen F. Austin that will have one year of eligibility remaining.

The 6'5, 270-pound defensive tackle spoke with BleedTechBlue.com about his decision, "Coach Power is a professional. I love the way he teaches and coaches, the way he constructs his game plans allows me to be ready for anything the opposing team can throw at me and allow me to play smooth. I want to be somewhere that I can contribute heavily while also winning football games. My ultimate goal is the NFL, and I believe Coach Cumbie, Coach Power and staff can get me there."

THE FILM