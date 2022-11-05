BleedTechBlue's postgame recap is brought to you by Louisiana National Bank. “For over 100 years LNB has been your community bank. Go see my friends at Louisiana National Bank for an uncommon experience or check them out online at ln.bank."

RECAP | Louisiana Tech played a complete football game in all three phases and defeated Middle Tennessee 40-24 inside Joe Aillet Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Parker McNeil returned to the starting lineup at quarterback and played well throwing for 285 yards and 3 touchdowns.

All three touchdowns came in the first half when the Bulldogs piled up 350 total yards to lead 27-21 at intermission.

The Tech defense and special teams showed up in third quarter.

Tech's defense forced four turnovers in the third quarter, including a pick six by Willie Roberts to extend Tech's lead to 34-21.