RECAP | Bulldogs earn 40-24 victory over Middle Tennessee
RECAP | Louisiana Tech played a complete football game in all three phases and defeated Middle Tennessee 40-24 inside Joe Aillet Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Parker McNeil returned to the starting lineup at quarterback and played well throwing for 285 yards and 3 touchdowns.
All three touchdowns came in the first half when the Bulldogs piled up 350 total yards to lead 27-21 at intermission.
The Tech defense and special teams showed up in third quarter.
Tech's defense forced four turnovers in the third quarter, including a pick six by Willie Roberts to extend Tech's lead to 34-21.
Later in the quarter, Praise Okorie blocked a punt to setup a short Jacob Barnes field goal.
Barnes was 4/5 in the field goal department on the afternoon.
In the second half, Scott Power's defense was able to limit Middle Tennessee to only three points.
It would be a massive mistake not to mention the play of Tre Harris at receiver for the Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon.
Harris hauled in 7 passes for a career-high 157 yards and 2 touchdowns. Harris also had a couple of incredible one-handed catches down the field in the win.
Louisiana Tech will travel to UTSA for a Conference USA match-up next weekend. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 PM on ESPN+.
Individual Statistics
Parker McNeil | 14/33 (42%) for 285 yards, 3 TDs & 1 INT
Marquis Crosby | 24 carries for 123 yards
Tre Harris | 7 catches for 157 yards, 2 TDs
Cyrus Allen | 4 catches for 109 yards, 1 TD
Cecil Singleton | 8 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 Sack, 1 FF, 1 PBU
Myles Brooks | 2 tackles, 2 INTs, 1 PBU
Willie Roberts | 3 tackles, 1 INT, 1 TD
---
