Louisiana Tech (3-9, 2-6) concluded their 2023 season with a 56-17 loss to Jacksonville State (8-3, 6-1) on Saturday afternoon in Alabama.

Statistical Leaders

LA Tech

*Offense

#19 QB Bachmeier: 24/37, 198 passing yards, 1 passing touchdown, 1 interception, 4 carries, 20 rushing yards, 41.8 QBR

#4 RB Shelton: 8 carries, 10 rushing yards, 1.3 yards per rush, long of 5

#6 WR Harris: 9 receptions, 61 receiving yards, 6.8 yards per catch, long of 17

#1 WR Allen: 5 receptions, 53 receiving yards, 10.6 yards per catch, 1 receiving touchdown

#16 WR Edwards: 3 receptions, 38 receiving yards, 12.7 yards per catch, long of 17

*Defense

#2 FS Singleton: 11 total tackles, 10 solo tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 pass breakup

#15 DE Evans: 7 total tackles, 5 solo tackles, 1 tackle for loss

#0 SS Heard: 7 total tackles, 4 solo tackles, 1 tackle for loss

#6 LB Randle: 5 total tackles, 3 solo tackles, 1 fumble recovery

#13 DB Richard: 1 total tackle, 1 blocked punt return touchdown

*Special Teams

#35 K Barnes: 1/1 on extra points

#15 K Buchanan: 1/1 on extra points, 1/1 on field goals, long of 33

#31 P Ochsendorf: 6 punts, 50.2 yards per punt, long of 70

Jax State

*Offense

#10 QB Webb: 6/17, 106 passing yards, 0 passing touchdowns, 0 interceptions, 10 carries, 122 rushing yards, 3 rushing touchdowns, 84.7 QBR

#5 RB Jackson: 9 carries, 193 rushing yards, 21.4 yards per rush, 2 rushing touchdowns,

#25 RB Lewis: 14 carries, 122 rushing yards, 8.7 yards per rush, 1 rushing touchdown, 1 reception, 14 receiving yards

#26 RB Wiggins: 8 carries, 33 rushing yards, 4.1 yards per rush, 1 rushing touchdown

#17 TE Brown: 1 reception, 58 receiving yards, 58.0 yards per catch, long of 58

*Defense

#10 LB Drake: 8 total tackles, 4 solo tackles, 1 tackle for loss

#25 SS Perry: 6 total tackles, 3 solo tackles, 1 pass breakup

#7 CB Tarnue: 4 total tackles, 4 solo tackles, 1 blocked punt return touchdown

#20 FS Franklin: 1 interception

#18 SS Poyser: 1 interception

*Special Teams

#47 K Karajic: 8/8 on extra points

#87 P Dawson: 2 punts, 42.5 yards per punt, long of 46

Game Summary

Jacksonville State came out swinging on their Senior Day, forcing a three-and-out on Tech’s first drive, before Jackson would rip off a run of 68 yards followed by a 2-yard touchdown on the ensuing play. Later in the quarter, Ochsendorf’s punt would be blocked and returned for a touchdown by starting cornerback Kekoura Tarnue to give the Gamecocks an early 14-0 lead. After Willis was stuffed on 4th and 1, Jax State would score five plays later on a 13-yard Jackson touchdown run to add to their lead. The Bulldogs’ offense would show off their explosiveness on the next drive, with Harris hauling in receptions of 14 and 17 yards, setting up Bachmeier’s 31-yard touchdown pass to Allen, cutting the deficit to 21-7. Each team would turn the ball over on downs, and the Gamecocks would finally burn the Bulldogs in the passing game with a 58-yard completion from Webb to Brown, allowing Wiggins to score a couple of plays later on a 13-yard touchdown run. The Gamecocks would not ease up on the gas, gashing the Bulldogs for a 40-yard Lewis run and Webb finishing the job with a 34-yard rushing touchdown, building a 35-7 advantage.

Bachmeier led the offense down the field on the following possession, but his 4th and 8 pass would fall incomplete, giving the ball back to Jax State. After marching the ball down the field on the ground, Webb got loose again and scored on the ground from 8 yards out. Right before the half, the Louisiana Tech offense was able to find some success, and Buchanan knocked down a 33-yard field goal, making the halftime score 42-10. Tech came out firing in the 2nd half, blocking a punt and Richard returning it all the way to the house for a quick touchdown. After Bachmeier was picked off by Poyser in Gamecocks’ territory, it took 10 plays for Jax State to score a touchdown on the ground, with Webb scoring his 3rd of the afternoon. Coming off a three-and-out, Jackson dashed past the defense for a gain of 65 yards, and Lewis would score the final points of the day on a 9-yard touchdown rush, creating a 56-17 lead. The remainder of the game allowed younger players to get on the field for the first time and gain some experience going into the next season. All the Bulldogs’ seniors played their hearts out, and their legacies will never be forgotten in Ruston, Louisiana.

Up Next

Louisiana Tech will open up the 2024 season with a home game at Joe Aillet Stadium versus in-state FCS opponent Nicholls State. In 2023, the Colonels claimed the Southland Conference Title, highlighted by a 45-32 victory at #4 Incarnate Word. The Colonels’ next challenge is the FCS Playoffs.

The game is scheduled for Saturday, August 31st, with the time to be announced in the future.

---

