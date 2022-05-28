RECAP | Diamond Dogs advance to C-USA Championship Game in dramatic fashion

What. A. Day.

The Diamond Dogs (41-19) never fail to deliver, and that was true throughout Saturday in Hattiesburg in the semifinals of the Conference USA tournament.

After falling in game one, the Bulldogs bounced back with a dramatic walk-off win in game two to advance to the C-USA Championship on Sunday.

Let's take a look at how it all went down.

Game 1 | ODU scores 3 in the 13th inning to earn a 9-6 win and force the if necessary game on Saturday night

WIN | Jason Hartline (2-1) LOSS | Jarret Whorff (5-7)

Yes, you read that correctly. Louisiana Tech and ODU played 13 innings in the opening game of the day down in Hattiesburg.

After falling behind 6-1 through 2.5 innings, Louisiana Tech put together a furious comeback.

The Bulldogs scored 3 runs in the bottom half of third inning. Phil Matulia ignited the rally with a 2-run HR to right field in the inning.

Trailing 6-5 in the 8th, Taylor Young hit his 11th HR of the season to tie the game at 6.

After a number of scoreless innings from both Tech and ODU relief pitchers, the Monarchs finally broke through in the 13th inning.

Andy Garriola broke a 6-6 tie with a single to right field to make it 7-6 ODU. Ryan Teschko delivered a 2-run single two hitters later to give the Monarchs a 9-6 lead.

Taylor Young, Phil Matulia, and Cole McConnell all had two hits in the game for the Bulldogs.

Game 2 | Bulldogs overcome late deficit to walk-off ODU 8-7 and advance to C-USA Championship game

WIN | Kyle Crigger (6-1) LOSS | Nick Pantos (6-1)

Game two of the match-up between Louisiana Tech and ODU was the definition of a heavyweight fight. The two teams just kept trading blows throughout the evening.

Louisiana Tech jumped out to early 2-0 lead when Cole McConnell and Jorge Corona drove in runs in the first inning.

Trailing 2-0 in the 4th inning, ODU scored 4 runs to take a 4-2 lead.

The big blow came when Brock Gagliardi hit a 2-run HR to left field to give ODU its first lead.

Tech would fight back.

Taylor Young would deliver a 2-run 2B in the bottom half of the 4th to tie the game at 4.

Tech would take a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the 5th when an Adarius Myers sac fly drove in Steele Netterville.

Matt Coutney would hit his 27th HR of the season in the top of the 6th tie the game at 5.

Tech would get a single run in the 8th inning on a Wade Elliott sac fly to take a 6-5 lead.

In the top half of the 9th, Gagliardi would hit his 2nd HR of the evening off Tech closer Kyle Crigger to give ODU a 7-6 lead.

Steele Netterville led the bottom half of the 9th inning off with a 5-pitch walk. Cole McConnell would single and Jorge Corona was hit by a pitch to load the bases with no outs.

After an Adarius Myers strikeout, Walker Burchfield took the first pitch he saw into left field for a walk-off 2-run single to give the 'Dogs an 8-7 win!!