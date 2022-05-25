RECAP | Diamond Dogs blank Charlotte 4-0 in 1st round of C-USA Tournament

Louisiana Tech (39-18) earned a 4-0 victory over Charlotte (35-21) in the 1st round of the Conference USA tournament on Wednesday night.

Let's take a look at how it happened.

In a game that started in Hattiesburg, MS just after 12:30 PM this afternoon, Louisiana Tech wrapped up its first round win over Charlotte just after 8:00 PM this evening after a 5+ hour rain delay in the top of the 4th inning.

The Bulldogs took advantage of 2 Charlotte errors in the first inning to score all 4 of its runs.

The big blow in the frame came when Adarius Myers blasted a 401-foot, 2-run HR to left field to give Tech a 4-0 advantage.

The 4-run advantage was all the Bulldog pitching would need.

Prior to the rain delay, Cade Gibson (6-5) fired 3 shutout innings while striking out 5 49er hitters.

Gibson would return to the mound following the rain delay and give the Bulldogs 2 more shutout innings.

For the afternoon, Gibson did not allow a run over 5 innings of work while striking out 7.

Jonathan Fincher came on in relief of Gibson in the 6th inning. The left-hander had one of his better performances of the season with 3 shutout innings.

Kyle Crigger shut things down in the 9th to preserve the win.

Statistical Leaders

Myers | 3/4, 2-run HR

Matulia | 2B, RBI

Gibson | W, 5 IP, 3 hits allowed, 0 ER, 7 K

Fincher | 3 IP, 2 hits allowed, 0 ER, 2 K

Crigger | 1 IP, 1 hit allowed, 0 ER, 2 K

Burroughs Reaction



