RECAP | Diamond Dogs defeat ODU 7-2 to advance in C-USA Tournament
Louisiana Tech (40-18) won its 40th game of the season on Thursday afternoon with a 7-2 defeat of Old Dominion (39-16).
Let's take a look at how it happened.
Louisiana Tech got on the board 3 times in the second inning when Logan McLeod delivered an RBI sac-fly, and Taylor Young drove in 2 runs on a single to center-field to take a 3-0 lead.
The early lead was more than enough for Tech starter Ryan Jennings.
The right-hander did now allow a hit for his 6.1 innings of work.
Jennings (6-1) finished the afternoon with 10 strikeouts and 0 earned runs in 7 innings of work.
Leading 4-0 in the 6th inning, Tech scored 3 runs on RBI singles from Wade Elliott, Taylor Young, and Phillip Matulia to stretch the lead out to 7-0.
Kyle Crigger would come on the close out the 7-2 victory for the Bulldogs.
Statistical Leaders
Young | 3/5, 3 RBI
Corona | 1/3, RBI
Myers | 2/4, 2 2B
Jennings | 7 IP, 2 hits allowed, 0 ER, 10 K
Burroughs Reaction
Up Next
Louisiana Tech has now advanced to the semifinals of the Conference USA tournament.
First pitch of the semifinals against either Charlotte or Old Dominion will be at 9 AM on ESPN+ Saturday morning.
