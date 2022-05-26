RECAP | Diamond Dogs defeat ODU 7-2 to advance in C-USA Tournament

Louisiana Tech (40-18) won its 40th game of the season on Thursday afternoon with a 7-2 defeat of Old Dominion (39-16).

Let's take a look at how it happened.

Louisiana Tech got on the board 3 times in the second inning when Logan McLeod delivered an RBI sac-fly, and Taylor Young drove in 2 runs on a single to center-field to take a 3-0 lead.

The early lead was more than enough for Tech starter Ryan Jennings.

The right-hander did now allow a hit for his 6.1 innings of work.

Jennings (6-1) finished the afternoon with 10 strikeouts and 0 earned runs in 7 innings of work.

Leading 4-0 in the 6th inning, Tech scored 3 runs on RBI singles from Wade Elliott, Taylor Young, and Phillip Matulia to stretch the lead out to 7-0.

Kyle Crigger would come on the close out the 7-2 victory for the Bulldogs.

Statistical Leaders

Young | 3/5, 3 RBI

Corona | 1/3, RBI

Myers | 2/4, 2 2B

Jennings | 7 IP, 2 hits allowed, 0 ER, 10 K

Burroughs Reaction