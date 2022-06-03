RECAP | Diamond Dogs knock off DBU 12-5 to open Austin Regional

Louisiana Tech (43-19) earned a 12-5 victory over Dallas Baptist (34-23-1) in its first game in the Austin Regional on Friday night.

Let's take a look at how it happened.

After Cade Gibson was scratched with a minor injury, Jonathan Fincher made the start on the mound for the Bulldogs.

The left-hander delivered 5 innings of 1-run ball to earn his 8th win of the season.

The lone run that Fincher allowed came on a solo home-run from DBU CF Nathan Humphreys in the 3rd inning.

Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the 3rd inning, Tech got on the board when Phil Matulia launched a BOMB to right field to give the 'Dogs a 2-1 lead.

Leading 2-1 in the 5th, the Diamond Dogs began to pour it on.

Matulia drove in 2 more runs on a double to left field, Cole McConnell drove in a run of his own with a double, and Jorge Corona launched a 2-run home-run to left field to make it 7-1 Bulldogs.

After Cole Moore homered for DBU in the 6th inning to trim Tech's lead to 7-4, the 'Dogs would respond in an untraditional manner.

With the bases loaded and Tech leading 7-4 in the bottom of the 6th, Corona hit a high fly ball to centerfield that Nathan Humphreys couldn't find in the high sky in Austin. The ball would fall at the warning track and Corona would race around the bases for an inside the park grand slam to give Tech an 11-4 lead.

Tech would add one run in the bottom of the 8th inning on an Adarius Myers single to make it 12-5 Bulldogs.

Greg Martinez would allow 1 earned run over the final 3.2 innings on the mound to earn his first save of the season.

Statistical Leaders

Young | 3/4, 2 2B, BB, 2 SB

Matulia | 3/5, HR, 2B, 4 RBI

Corona | 2/5, 2 HR, 6 RBI

Fincher | W, 5 IP, ER, 2 K

Martinez | S, 3.2 IP, 1 ER, 5

Up Next

Louisiana Tech and Texas will square-off in a winner's bracket game tomorrow night at 6 PM.

Ryan Jennings is scheduled to get the start on the mound for the Bulldogs.

