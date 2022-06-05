RECAP | Diamond Dogs season comes to a close with 9-7 loss to Air Force

Louisiana Tech (43-21) saw its 2022 season come to a close after a 9-7 loss to Air Force (32-28) on Sunday afternoon.

Let's take a look at how it happened.

Louisiana Tech got on the board in the first inning when Cole McConnell doubled to bring in Phil Matulia to make it 1-0 Bulldogs.

After a Wade Elliott sac fly gave Tech a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning, Taylor Young stepped to the plate.

The senior, playing in his last game as a Bulldog, launched a 2-run home-run to left field to give Tech a 4-0 lead after 2 complete innings of play.

Air Force would score 2 runs in the 3rd inning and 1 more run in the 4th inning on Gabriel Garcia home-run to trim Tech's lead to 4-3.

Sam Kulasingam would give Air Force its first lead at 5-4 with a 2-run single in the 6th inning off of Tech reliever Landon Tomkins.

Jorge Corona would tie the game with a solo home-run in the bottom half of the 6th inning. It was Corona's team-leading 16th home-run of the season.

Jake Greiving would give the Falcons the lead right back at 6-5 in the top of the 7th with a solo home-run into the Tech bullpen in right field.

Trailing 7-5 in the bottom of the 7th, Phil Matulia drove in a run on a sac fly to trim the deficit to 7-6.

Steele Netterville then stepped to the plate and tied the game at 7 with a solo home-run to left field.

Greiving would launch his 2nd home run of the game in the top of the 8th to give Air Force a 9-7 lead, which proved to be the final.

Statistical Leaders

Young | 1/4, BB, HR, 2 RBI

Netterville | 1/5, HR, RBI

McConnell | 2/4, 2B, RBI

Corona | 1/5, HR, RBI

Myers | 2/3, 2 2B

Lancaster | 2/4

Elliott | 1/2, 2B, RBI

Whorff | ND, 5 IP, 3 ER, 5 K

Crigger | L, 2.2 IP, 2 ER, 4 K

