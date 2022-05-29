RECAP | Diamond Dogs win C-USA Championship on Netterville walk-off

Conference USA Champions.

In a game that was back and forth throughout, Louisiana Tech (42-19) knocked off UTSA (38-20) in a 9-8 thriller on Sunday afternoon.

Let's take a look at how it happened.

Louisiana Tech took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning when Cole McConnell and Jorge Corona had run scoring hits.

The Bulldogs extended their lead in the third inning when Corona came home on a wild pitch to make it 3-0 Bulldogs.

UTSA would answer with 4 runs in their half of the fourth inning to take a 4-3 lead.

Garrett Posten had a 2-RBI 2B in the inning off of Cade Gibson who had entered in relief of Tech starter Jarret Whorff.

Trailing 5-3 in the 6th inning, Tech battled back.

A Steele Netterville 2-run 2B would tie the game at 5 for the Bulldogs.

Corona would drive in his 2nd run of the game with a sac fly to give Tech a 6-5 lead.

UTSA would respond.

Ian Bailey hit a 2-run HR in the seventh inning to give the Roadrunners the lead back at 7-6.

In the bottom half of the frame, Wade Elliott would drive in Walker Burchfield with an RBI fielder's choice.

Elliott would score later in the frame when UTSA SS Chase King threw the ball away. Elliott's run would give the Bulldogs an 8-7 lead.

After a scoreless 8th inning, Tech would turn to Kyle Crigger (6-1) in the 9th inning.

Ryan Flores would take the first pitch he saw from Crigger over the right field wall for a HR to tie the game at 8.

In the bottom half of the 9th inning, Logan McLeod led off with an infield single and was advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Wade Elliott.

After a Taylor Young walk and Phil Matulia strikeout, Steele Netterville stepped to the plate with 2 outs.

The senior from Shreveport delivered a walk-off single down the first base line to give the Bulldogs a 9-8 victory!

The Game-Winning Hit