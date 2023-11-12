Louisiana Tech (3-8, 2-5) fought hard but fell to Sam Houston (2-8, 1-5) on Senior Day and Homecoming.

Statistical Leaders

Sam Houston

*Offense

#5 QB Shoemaker: 18/28, 269 passing yards, 1 passing touchdown, 0 interceptions, 9 carries, 54 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown, 83.9 QBR

#26 RB Murdaugh: 9 carries, 63 rushing yards, 7.0 yards per rush, 1 rushing touchdown, 2 receptions, 19 receiving yards

#18 RB/DE Nixon: 6 carries, 12 rushing yards, 2.0 yards per rush, 2 rushing touchdowns, 2 total tackles, 1 solo tackle, 0.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks

#6 WR Smith: 6 receptions, 115 receiving yards, 19.2 yards per catch, 4 carries, 6 rushing yards, 1.5 yards per rush

#37 TE Sherrard: 6 receptions, 102 receiving yards, 17.0 yards per catch, 1 receiving touchdown

*Defense

#14 LB Gaither: 12 total tackles, 8 solo tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1 interception returned for touchdown

#1 LB Williams: 9 total tackles, 5 solo tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, 1 interception

#33 DE Perry: 4 total tackles, 2 solo tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss

#23 CB Hobbs: 8 total tackles, 5 solo tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 2 pass deflections

#5 CB Fisher: 4 total tackles, 3 solo tackles, 1 pass deflection

*Special Teams

#47 K Sessums: 6/6 on extra points

#43 P Cardell: 6 punts, 37.7 yards per punt, long of 42

LA Tech

*Offense

#19 QB Bachmeier: 28/41, 361 passing yards, 0 passing touchdowns, 2 interceptions, 6 carries, 2 rushing yards, 43.4 QBR

#22 RB Thornton: 2 carries, 48 rushing yards, 24.0 yards per rush, long of 47, 1 fumble lost

#4 RB Shelton: 11 carries, 37 receiving yards, 3.4 yards per rush, long of 10

#21 RB Willis: 5 carries, 20 rushing yards, 4.0 yards per rush, 2 rushing touchdowns

#1 WR Allen: 6 receptions, 132 receiving yards, 22.0 yards per catch, 1 receiving touchdown, 1 fumble lost

#9 WR Maxwell: 2 receptions, 72 receiving yards, 36.0 yards per catch, 1/1, 35 passing yards, 1 passing touchdown

#34 TE Rivera: 4 receptions, 54 receiving yards, 13.5 yards per catch, long of 20

*Defense

#15 DE Evans: 9 total tackles, 6 solo tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks

#3 LB Boateng: 9 total tackles, 2 solo tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss

#6 LB Randle: 5 total tackles, 2 solo tackles, 1 tackle for loss

#93 DT Williams: 4 total tackles, 1 solo tackle, 1 tackle for loss, 0.5 sacks

#1 CB Roberts: 2 total tackles, 1 solo tackle, 0.5 tackles for loss, 1 pass deflection

*Special Teams

#35 K Barnes: 3/3 on extra points, 1/1 on field goals, long of 32

#15 K Buchanan: 1/1 on field goals, long of 53

#31 P Ochsendorf: 3 punts, 42.7 yards per punt, long of 51

Game Summary

Sam Houston started the game red hot, scoring on a five-play drive finished off with a 48-yard Murdaugh rushing touchdown. After each defense forced a three-and-out, a couple of runs from Shelton helped the Bulldogs get in field goal range. Buck Buchanan knocked down a 53-yard field goal, tying the 5th longest field goal made in Louisiana Tech history. Each team would punt for the majority of the first half before Shoemaker led the Bearkats offense down the field, and Nixon found the end zone on a three-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 14-3. Back with the ball, Thornton sprinted through the defense for a 47-yard gain, but the ball was punched out of his arms at the one-yard line, resulting in a touchback instead of a touchdown. Tech’s defense would force a punt, giving Bachmeier and the offense the ball back before halftime. A 43-yard pass to Solo Lewis ignited the offense and set up Barnes for a 32-yard field goal, narrowing the deficit to 14-6 at the half.

Following a Cyrus Allen fumble, Sam Houston took advantage of the miscue and Shoemaker found Gerrard for an 8-yard touchdown. Making up for the mistake, Cyrus Allen hauled in a 44-yard pass from Bachmeier to kickstart the next drive. A big pass to Edwards for a first down allowed Willis to punch it into the end zone, making it a 21-13 game in Ruston. The Bearkats would strike back quickly, scoring in a three-play drive, capped off by a Shoemaker 21-yard rushing touchdown. Tech would fight back, starting with a 39-yard pass to Maxwell, and Maxwell making a Sportscenter-worthy 35-yard pass to Allen for a touchdown. The Bulldogs defense forced a stop on the ensuing drive, but Shelton would be stuffed on 4th and 1, giving Sam Houston great field position. A 44-yard bomb to Sherrard set up the Bearkats in the red zone, and Nixon would get into the end zone to build a 35-20 advantage.

Refusing to go down easily, Bachmeier calmly led the offense down the field, and Willis powered into the end zone for his second score of the day. Louisiana Tech’s defense would come up with a huge stop late in the 4th, giving the offense a chance to tie the game. Bachmeier would hit Maxwell for a gain of 33 to start the drive but would attempt to throw the ball away on the next play facing heavy pressure and would be picked off by Gaither. Sam Houston would return the interception for a touchdown, effectively ending the game and taking a 42-27 victory over the Bulldogs. All the Tech seniors who played their last game at Joe Aillet Stadium played their hearts out and the Bulldog family will be grateful for all of their contributions to the program.

Up Next

Louisiana Tech (3-8) will play their last game of the season next Saturday at Jacksonville State (7-3) who is wrapping up their successful first season as an FBS team. The Gamecocks enter this contest with wins over UTEP, East Tennessee State, Eastern Michigan, Sam Houston, Middle Tennessee, Western Kentucky, and FIU, with losses against Coastal Carolina, Liberty, and South Carolina.

November 18th’s game at Jacksonville State can be streamed live on ESPN+ and listened to on KXKZ 107.5 FM and the LA Tech Athletics App.

The game is scheduled for 1 p.m. at JSU Stadium.

