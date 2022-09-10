BleedTechBlue's postgame recap is brought to you by Louisiana National Bank. “For over 100 years LNB has been your community bank. Go see my friends at Louisiana National Bank for an uncommon experience or check them out online at ln.bank."

RECAP | Louisiana Tech (1-1) piled up 515 yards of total offense and earned a 52-17 victory over Stephen F. Austin (1-2) on Saturday night.

Parker McNeil got the first start of his FBS career and finished 11/23 for 197 yards, 3 TDs and 1 INT on the evening.

McNeil's biggest throw of the night came when he hit a streaking Tre Harris for a 40-yard touchdown to give Tech a 21-7 lead in the first quarter.

Marquis Crosby enjoyed a breakout performance at running back tallying 16 carries for 196 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The Hattiesburg native gave the Bulldogs a 35-7 lead on a 42-yard TD run with 4:37 remaining for his most impactful run of the evening.

Griffin Hebert caught his second touchdown in as many weeks with a 63-yard score to give Tech a 45-7 lead with 9:36 remaining in the 3rd quarter.

Following Hebert's touchdown, J'Dan Burnett picked up an SFA fumble and ran it 30 yards for the Bulldogs for defensive score of the year for Tech's final score of the evening.

There's no doubt that Louisiana Tech's crowd of 16,094 were relieved to see the Bulldogs win in convincing fashion to open the home slate.

Sonny Cumbie earned his first win as the head coach of the Bulldogs on Saturday night.