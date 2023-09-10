Louisiana Tech (2-1) established an identity on the ground early in the game, finishing with 357 total rushing yards and 4 rushing touchdowns in a stellar 51-21 victory over Northwestern State.

Statistical Leaders

Northwestern State

#8 QB Vander Waal: 10/24, 134 yards, 1 touchdown, 3 interceptions, 11 rushes, 24 yards, 1 touchdown

#21 RB Burrell: 11 carries, 56 yards, 5.1 yards per rush, 1 touchdown

#25 RB Boone: 10 carries, 52 yards, 5.2 yards per rush, long of 29

#6 RB Adams: 7 carries, 30 yards, 4.3 yards per rush, long of 14, 1 reception, 11 yards,1 touchdown

#5 WR Mitchell: 4 receptions, 60 yards, 15.0 yards per catch, long of 27

#0 TE Jones: 2 receptions, 38 yards, 19.0 yards per catch, long of 32

#54 DE Harmon: 7 total tackles, 2 solo tackles

#8 LB Ward: 7 total tackles, 1 solo tackle, 1 tackle for loss

#33 DE Ely: 3 total tackles, 2 solo tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack

#24 DE Sneed: 5 total tackles, 2 solo tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 fumble recovery

#38 CB Dufour: 1 interception

#29 K/P Money: 3/3 on extra points, 8 punts, 31.0 yards per punt, long of 40

Louisiana Tech

#19 QB Bachmeier: 9/18, 110 yards, 1 touchdown, 0 interceptions, 4 rushes, 2 yards

#21 RB Willis: 13 carries, 188 yards, 14.5 yards per rush, 2 touchdowns

#4 RB Shelton: 5 carries, 62 yards, 12.4 yards per rush, 1 touchdown

#23 RB Moody: 5 rushes, 52 yards, 10.4 yards per rush, long of 24

#22 RB Thornton: 7 rushes, 38 yards, 5.4 yards per rush, 1 touchdown

#9 WR Maxwell: 1 reception, 42 yards, 42.0 yards per catch, long of 42

#88 WR Duru: 3 receptions, 29 yards, 9.7 yards per catch, 1 touchdown

#0 SS Heard: 15 total tackles, 7 solo tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss

#1 CB Roberts: 8 total tackles, 7 solo tackles, 1 interception

#88 DE Clark: 8 total tackles, 2 solo tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks

#3 LB Boateng: 7 total tackles, 2 solo tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack

#20 DE Burnett: 5 total tackles, 2 solo tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack

#13 NK Richard: 4 total tackles, 3 pass deflections

#4 CB Shelby: 2 total tackles, 1 solo tackle, 0.5 tackles for loss, 1 interception

#11 CB Woods: 1 total tackle, 1 solo tackles, 1 pass deflection, 1 interception, 1 touchdown

#35 K Barnes: 6/6 on extra points, 3/3 on field goals, long of 36

#31 P Ochsendorf: 4 punts, 32.3 yards per punt, long of 41

Game Summary

Saturday’s win over NSU was a great bounce-back for the Bulldogs following a mistake-laden loss at Southern Methodist the previous. No matter who the opponent is, the Bulldogs putting up over 50 points in just three quarters is always a positive and a step in the right direction. I think it has been pretty well established now that Tech does not run the true “Air Raid” system that saw Texas Tech quarterbacks throwing at least 40 times per game week in and week out, and that was evident again on Saturday.

Louisiana Tech’s passing game was unable to find consistent rhythm throughout the night, leading Cumbie to heavily lean on the rushing attack all night long. Tyre Shelton, a transfer running back from Miami (OH) made his Bulldogs debut on Saturday following an injury and started off with a bang, showing his explosiveness on a 41-yard rushing touchdown to open the game with a 7-0 lead. After stalling in the red zone, Barnes knocked down a 22-yard field goal, and the Demons closed the quarter with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Vander Waal to running back Scooter Adams to cut the deficit to 10-7.

Freshman running back Keith Willis decided to show off his burst as well, scoring on Tech’s first play of the drive on a 65-yard rushing touchdown. After Vander Waal scored from 9 yards out with his legs, the Bulldogs finished the half strong with a 11-yard touchdown from Bachmeier to Duru in the end zone, and a 30-yard touchdown from tough runner Charvis Thornton, giving Tech a 31-14 lead at halftime.

Northwestern State would not go away easily to start the 3rd, with running back Kolbe Burrell punching it in the end zone from 2 yards out, narrowing the deficit to 31-21. This would be the last punch the Demons threw as Tech completely took over the game from this point on. The run started with a 36-yard field goal from Barnes, followed by another long touchdown rush from Willis, these one 68 yards, an exciting 49-yard pick six from Cedric Woods, and capped off with a 32-yard field goal from Barnes to give Tech a 51-21 lead. Closing the 3rd quarter, Jhamal Shelby made an outstanding interception, and the Bulldogs cruised to a 51-21 victory over the Demons to move to 2-1.

Up Next

Louisiana Tech (2-1) will remain at home to face off with former CUSA foe North Texas (0-2). The Mean Green enter this game with a 58-21 loss to Cal and a 46-39 loss at FIU.

Saturday’s game can be streamed live on ESPN+ and can be listened to on KXKZ 107.5 FM or the LA Tech Athletics App.

The contest is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Saturday at Joe Aillet Stadium.

---

