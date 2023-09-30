Louisiana Tech (3-3, 2-0) jumped out to a quick start and held on to defeat UTEP (1-5, 0-2) and win their first road game since December 2020.

Statistical Leaders

LA Tech

#10 QB Turner: 9/20, 152 yards, 1 touchdown, 0 interceptions, 14.9 QBR

#4 RB Shelton: 16 carries, 104 yards, 6.5 yards per rush, 1 touchdown

#23 RB Moody: 7 carries, 25 yards, 3.6 yards per rush, long of 15

#1 WR Allen: 1 reception, 85 yards, 85.0 yards per catch, long of 85

#16 WR Edwards: 4 receptions, 52 yards, 13.0 yards per catch, 1 touchdown

#6 WR Harris: 3 receptions, 7 yards, 2.3 yards per catch, long of 4, punt return for touchdown

#0 SS Heard: 10 total tackles, 4 solo tackles, 3 pass deflections

#21 LB Zimos: 9 total tackles, 5 solo tackles

#1 CB Roberts: 9 total tackles, 5 solo tackles, 3 pass deflections, 1 fumble recovery

#6 LB Randle, 6 total tackles, 3 solo tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1 sack

#5 DT Hall: 4 total tackles, 4 solo tackles, 1 tackle for loss

#27 FS Mcelvane: 4 total tackles, 3 solo tackles, 1 pass deflection

#35 K Barnes: 3/3 on extra points, 1/1 on field goals, long of 32

#31 P Ochsendorf: 6 punts, 55.0 yards per punt, long of 66

UTEP

#11 QB McConnell: 4/11, 48 yards, 0 touchdowns, 0 interceptions, 2 rushes, 10 yards. 20.8 QBR

#10 QB Hurley: 4/15, 44 yards 0 touchdowns, 0 interceptions, 12 rushes, 37 yards, 12.2 QBR

#6 QB McNamara: 1/2, 9 yards, 0 touchdowns, 0 interceptions, 4 rushes, 15 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 fumble lost, 8.6 QBR

#3 RB Hankins: 15 carries, 83 yards, 5.5 yards per rush, long of 25

#5 RB Burgess: 11 carries, 68 yards, 6.2 yards per rush, long of 26

#0 WR Ballard: 3 receptions, 39 yards, 13.0 yards per catch, long of 26

#4 WR Akharaiyi: 3 receptions, 37 yards, 12.3 yards per catch, long of 16

#7 WR Bellon: 3 receptions, 25 yards, 8.3 yards per catch, long of 15

#10 LB Knight: 10 total tackles, 6 solo tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 pass deflection

#2 SS Hylton: 8 total tackles, 4 solo tackles

#5 LB Neal: 5 total tackles, 1 solo tackle, 0.5 tackles for loss, 1 pass deflection

#54 DT Stewart: 3 total tackles, 2 solo tackles, 1 tackle for loss

#23 DE Amaewhule: 2 total tackles, 2 solo tackles 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack

#36 K Flabiano: 1/1 on extra points, 1/1 on field goals, long f 36

#13 P Sloan: 6 punts, 45.8 yards per punt, long of 59

Game Summary

The streak is finally over. It was not very pretty at all after the first quarter, but the Bulldogs got the job done in El Paso and moved to 2-0 in conference play for the season. In the battle of backup quarterbacks, Tech’s offense and special teams were able to give the Bulldogs an early advantage. To open up the game, Jack Turner threw a strike to Cyrus Allen on a slant across the middle for an explosive 85 yards again. Two plays late, Tyre Shelton powered into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown run to give Tech a 7-0 lead. After the Bulldogs’ defense forced a three-and-out, Smoke Harris made all of the Miners miss and went 67 yards for the first punt return touchdown of his stellar career.

After Louisiana Tech’s offense stalled, the Miners took advantage and ran the ball with ease, leading to a 2-yard rushing touchdown from backup Jake McNamara to cut the lead to 14-7. Closing the half, Turner was able to lead the offense down the field, allowing Barnes to convert on a 32-yard field goal and a 17-7 lead going into the locker room. A sloppy third quarter offensively negated any possible points for the Bulldogs, as pass after pass was being deflected at the line of scrimmage. Tech’s defense bent, but did not break, with the Miners knocking down a 36-yard field goal to make it a 17-10 game going into the 4th.

The Bulldogs took advantage of two extremely costly UTEP penalties, including a flag where the Miner defender took off his helmet on the field, giving Tech a first down on 4th and long. On that same drive, Turner threw a dime to Tru Edwards in the back of the end zone for a 20-yard touchdown, extending the lead to 24-10. UTEP threatened to score with around 5 minutes remaining, but a Randle sack and a pass breakup for Mcelvane ended any chance of that happening. Back with the ball and time for one last play, Willie Roberts broke up the pass, concluding an impressive defensive performance and giving the Bulldogs a 24-10 road victory.

Any questions about who should start at quarterback moving forward should have ended after this game. Turner is talented, but also very inexperienced and currently lacks too many intangibles that a productive starting quarterback has to have. If healthy, Bachmeier gives Tech the best chance to win, and I expect Cumbie to continue to dial up deep shots when Bachmeier returns to the lineup. The upcoming matchup versus Western Kentucky will be a great indicator of where the Bulldogs fall within CUSA.

Up Next

Louisiana Tech (3-3) will continue their quest to the CUSA Championship with a Thursday night showdown in Ruston versus Western Kentucky (3-2). The Hilltoppers enter this contest with losses to Ohio State and Troy and wins over South Florida, Houston Christian, and Middle Tennessee.

Thursday’s game can be watched live on ESPNU and can be listened to on KXKZ 107.5 FM or the LA Tech Athletics App.

The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Joe Aillet Stadium.

