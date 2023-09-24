Louisiana Tech (2-3) was tied at halftime with Nebraska (2-2), but the Cornhuskers pulled away in the second half with their run game, defeating the Bulldogs 28-14.

Statistical Leaders

Louisiana Tech

#10 QB Turner: 27/42, 292 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception, 5 rushes, 17 yards

#32 RB Fields: 6 carries, 28 yards, 4.7 yards per rush, 1 touchdown, 4 receptions, 38 yards

#1 WR Allen: 6 receptions, 102 yards, 17.0 yards per catch, 1 touchdown

#6 WR Harris: 10 receptions, 73 yards, 7.3 yards per catch, long of 35

#17 TE Jones: 2 receptions, 31 yards, 15.5 yards per catch, long of 16

#21 LB Zimos: 9 total tackles, 5 solo tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack

#6 LB Randle: 8 total tackles, 5 solo tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 pass deflection

#0 SS Heard: 6 total tackles, 5 solo tackles, 1 tackle for loss

#7 DE Gray: 3 total tackles, 2 solo tackles, 1 tackle for loss

#24 CB Paul: 2 total tackles, 2 solo tackles, 2 pass deflections

Nebraska

#10 QB Haarberg: 8/17, 107 yards, 1 touchdown, 0 interceptions, 19 rushes, 157 yards, 1 touchdown

#23 RB Grant: 22 carries, 135 yards, 6.1 yards per rush, 1 touchdown, 1 receptions, 2 yards

#1 WR Kemp IV: 5 receptions, 62 yards, 12.4 yards per catch, long of 22

#24 TE Fidone: 1 reception, 29 yards, 29.0 yards per catch, 1 touchdown

#84 WR Bullock: 1 reception, 14 yards, 14.0 yards per catch, long of 14

#12 SS Brown: 8 total tackles, 7 solo tackles

#5 LB Bullock: 8 total tackles, 3 solo tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss

#8 FS Singleton: 7 total tackles, 3 solo tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss

#2 ROV Gifford: 7 total tackles, 2 solo tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, 1 pass deflection, 1 interception

#33 LB Wright: 5 total tackles, 2 solo tackles, 1 pass deflection

Game Summary

Despite being clearly outsized and outmatched, the Bulldogs were competitive throughout the game even without several key pieces. Backup quarterback Jack Turner had an impressive first start and was given the green light to take deep shots down the field and put pressure on the opposing secondary. Cyrus Allen and Smoke Harris picked up where they left off from the previous week, combining for 16 receptions, 175 yards, and 1 touchdown in the game. Without Crosby, Shelton, and Thornton, Louisiana Tech was only able to gain 46 yards on the ground versus a great run defense in Nebraska.

After neither team was able to score in the 1st, Nebraska was able to convert on a fake field goal, before Kemp found the end zone from 9 yards out on a jet sweep. On the ensuing kickoff, Cyrus Allen exploded past Cornhusker defenders and returned it to the house, but a holding penalty negated the touchdown and kept the Bulldogs in a 7-0 hole. Determined to score, Turner found Harris and Allen down the field on the drive, and Tech capped the drive off with a 14-yard rushing touchdown on a physical run from Jacob Fields. Nebraska missed a 41-yard field goal with time expiring in the 2nd quarter, making it a 7-7 game at halftime. The Cornhuskers pounded the rock coming out of the locker room and capped off a long drive with a 2-yard Grant touchdown run to take a 14-7 lead over Tech. On the ensuing drive, Turner rolled right and found Crawford for what appeared to be a 1st down on 3rd and 11. A questionable spot made it 4th and 1, but a more questionable play call saw Tech attempt a quarterback sneak against Nebraska’s stout front and get stuffed. Early in the 4th, Haarberg threw it high across the middle, but Fidone went up and brought it down without any resistance from the defense and rolled in the end zone for a 29-yard touchdown. The dagger occurred on an option play when a missed tackle and bad angles led to Haarberg bursting to the end zone for a 72-yard touchdown rush. After a lightning delay, Turner led the offense down the field and ended the drive by lobbing up a 20-yard touchdown pass to Allen on a fade, cutting the lead to 28-14. On Tech’s last drive of the game, Turner threw a strike to Crawford, but Crawford bobbled the pass, resulting in a game-sealing interception.

It will be extremely interesting to see if there is a quarterback controversy moving forward going into conference play. Turner played very well in his first down and thrived in the two-minute offense versus North Texas, but Bachmeier was brought in to be the guy and end the rotating cycle at quarterback that the Bulldogs have seen since 2019. Gauging if the lack of verticality in the offense when Bachmeier is in the game is a result of his lack of aggression or Cumbie’s conservativeness when he is in the game is difficult. With the non-conference slate wrapping up, the Bulldogs’ most crucial part of the season begins next Friday.

Up Next

Louisiana Tech (2-3) will resume conference play next Friday with a trip to El Paso taking on UTEP (1-4). The Miners enter this game with a win over Incarnate Word and losses to Jacksonville State, Northwestern, and UNLV.

Friday’s game can be watched live on CBS Sports Network and can be listened to on KXKZ 107.5 FM or the LA Tech Athletics App.

The contest is scheduled for 8 p.m. at the Sun Bowl.

---

