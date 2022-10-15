BleedTechBlue's postgame recap is brought to you by Louisiana National Bank. “For over 100 years LNB has been your community bank. Go see my friends at Louisiana National Bank for an uncommon experience or check them out online at ln.bank."

RECAP | LA Tech (2-4, 1-1) fell 47-27 on the road at North Texas (4-3, 2-0) on Saturday afternoon.

In a game that saw the Bulldogs pile up 504 yards of total offense, it was the defense that was just unable to get off the field in key spots against the Mean Green.

The North Texas offense ran for 475 yards (303 in first half) and totaled 671 yards in the game.

The Mean Green jumped out to an early 21-3 lead after a 92-yard TD run by Ayo Adeyi early in the second quarter.

Parker McNeil would connect with Tahj Magee on a 34-yard strike with 10:10 remaining until halftime to trim the lead to 21-10.

After another North Texas touchdown would make it 27-10, Greg Garner would score from 1-yard out to make it 27-17 at intermission.

After an early stop by the Tech defense to open the second half, the offense had the ball at the UNT 1-yard line on 4th & goal.

After a false start by Isaac Ellis, Tech was forced to kick a field goal to cut the lead to 7 at 27-20.

Trailing 34-20, McNeil connected with Tre Harris on a 58-yard touchdown on 4th and 3 to get the 'Dogs back within 7 for the 2nd time in the second half.

That would be Tech's final points of the afternoon as the Mean Green would score the final 13 points to claim the 47-27 victory.

LA Tech Individual Statistics

Parker McNeil | 26/37 for 424 yards, 2 TDs

Smoke Harris | 10 catches for 156 yards

Tre Harris | 6 catches for 129 yards, 1 TD

Tahj Magee | 4 catches for 58 yards, 1 TD

Jaiden Cole | 9 tackles

Beejay Williamson | 7 tackles, 1 INT

