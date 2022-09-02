BleedTechBlue's postgame recap is brought to you by Louisiana National Bank. “For over 100 years LNB has been your community bank. Go see my friends at Louisiana National Bank for an uncommon experience or check them out online at ln.bank."

RECAP | Louisiana Tech (0-1) fell 52-24 at Missouri (1-0) in the first game of the Sonny Cumbie Era on Thursday night.

Louisiana Tech won the coin toss and chose to receive the football to open the 2022 season on Thursday night.

After driving to the Missouri 46 yard line, Matthew Downing's pass was intercepted by Jaylon Carlie on the 9th play of the drive, which proved to be a theme for the 'Dogs throughout the evening.

After stopping the Tigers on their initial drive, the Bulldogs would drive 37 yards in 10 plays and get a 33-yard field goal from Jacob Barnes to take an early 3-0 lead with 5:48 remaining in the first quarter.

After two more Downing interceptions, Missouri would score the next 21 points in the contest to take a 21-3 lead with 7:05 remaining in the first half.

Trailing 21-3, Downing hit Griffin Hebert for a 75-yard touchdown to get Tech within 11.

Brady Cook would engineer a flawless 53-yard drive to end the first half with a field goal to give the Tigers a 24--10 lead at the halfway point.

Coming out of the break, Louisiana Tech was muster any momentum against the Tigers.

Trailing 31-10, Sonny Cumbie turned to Parker McNeil at quarterback after Downing and co. were unable to get into rhythm early in the second half.

After an empty possession in his initial drive and an ensuing touchdown by the Tigers, McNeil connected with Cyrus Allen on a 64-yard touchdown to trim the lead to 38-17.

McNeil would later connected with Allen on a 38-yard score with under one minute remaining to get to the final score of 52-24.

The Tigers out-gained the Bulldogs 558 to 344 in the victory.

LA Tech Statistical Leaders

QB Matthew Downing | 20/35, 194 yards, 1 TD, 3 INTs

QB Parker McNeil | 7/11, 142 yards, 2 TDs

WR Cyrus Allen | 5 catches, 121 yards, 2 TDs

WR Griffin Hebert | 3 catches, 93 yards, 1 TD

S Beejay Williamson | 11 tackles, 1 TFL

DE Deshon Hall | 4 tackles, 2 TFL

---

