Louisiana Tech (3-5, 2-2) made a quarterback change from Jack Turner to Hank Bachmeier mid-game, but the comeback rally attempt fell short, as Middle Tennessee (2-5, 1-2) prevailed to win 31-23.

Statistical Leaders

LA Tech

#19 QB Bachmeier: 16/24, 178 yards, 1 touchdown, 0 interceptions, 46.7 QBR

#10 QB Turner: 14/23, 162 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception, 34.8 QBR

#4 RB Shelton 10 carries, 39 yards, 3.9 yards per rush, 3 receptions, 36 yards

#22 RB Thornton: 6 carries, 22 yards, 3.7 yards per rush, 2 receptions, 13 yards, 1 touchdown

#6 WR Harris: 11 receptions, 129 yards, 11.7 yards per catch, long of 23

#1 WR Allen: 7 receptions, 103 yards, 14.7 yards per catch, long of 38

#9 WR Maxwell: 2 receptions, 21 yards, 10.5 yards per catch, 1 touchdown

#21 LB Zimos: 14 total tackles, 6 solo tackles

#3 LB Boateng: 8 total tackles, 4 solo tackles, 1 tackle for loss

#93 DT Williams II: 3 total tackles, 1 solo tackle, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack

#5 DE Hall Jr.: 3 total tackles, 1 solo tackle, 2 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks

#7 DE Gray: 3 total tackles, 1 solo tackle, 1.5 tackles for loss

#96 DT Nason: 4 total tackles, 2 solo tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks

#35 K Barnes: 2/3 on extra points, 1/1 on field goals, long of 23

#31 P Ochsendorf: 4 punts, 50.8 yards per punt, long of 58

MTSU

#11 QB Vattiato: 23/29, 248 yards, 2 touchdowns, 0 interceptions, 1 rushing touchdown, 69.6 QBR

#22 RB Credle: 13 carries, 65 yards, 5.0 yards per rush, 1 touchdown, 2 receptions, 13 yards

#39 RB Wilkins: 8 carries, 31 yards, 3.9 yards per rush, long of 20

#83 WR Willis: 4 receptions, 103 yards, 25.8 yards per catch, 1 touchdown

#9 WR Metcalf: 4 receptions, 59 yards, 14.8 yards per catch, 1 touchdown

#19 WR Dobson: 6 receptions, 35 yards, 5.8 yards per catch, long of 11

#21 LB Hughes: 9 total tackles, 3 solo tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks

#8 LB Curtis: 7 total tackles, 3 solo tackles

#1 CB Ross: 6 total tackles, 5 solo tackles, 2 pass deflections

#33 LB Brumfield: 6 total tackles, 1 solo tackle, 1 tackle for loss, 0.5 sacks

#0 DE Kinley: 3 total tackles, 2 solo tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack

#29 CB Raby: 4 total tackles, 3 solo tackles, 3 pass deflections

#17 SS Tra Fluellen: 4 total tackles, 2 solo tackles, 1 interception

#7 K Zeke Rankin: 4/4 on extra points, 1/1 on field goals, long of 26

#48 P Tillman: 3 punts, 50.0 yards per punt, long of 57

#99 Turk: 2 punts, 40.0 yards per punt, long of 41

Game Summary

Despite outgaining Middle Tennessee 419 to 353 in the yardage game, Louisiana Tech fell 31-23 to the Blue Raiders on Tuesday night. Penalties have continued to be a major issue, especially inside the ten-yard line. On two consecutive road trips, the Bulldogs only netted three points after false starts on both drives, a short field goal on the first drive, and a Turner interception on the second drive. The 3rd down woes also persisted last night, going 3 of 13 and allowing Middle Tennessee to go 10 of 16 on 3rd down.

After each team punted in the 1st, the Blue Raiders took advantage of great field position, but the Tech defense was able to hold MTSU to a 26-yard field goal. Leaning heavily on Smoke Harris the next drive, the Bulldogs smoothly drive down the field and Turner throws a rope to Maxwell in the back of the end zone for a 19-yard touchdown. The extra point would be blocked on the following play, giving Tech a 6-3 lead early. On the ensuing drive, the Blue Raiders took the ball down the field in 11 plays, capped off by a 27-yard touchdown pass from Vattiato to Metcalf along the deep right sideline. Trailing 10-6, Shelton created a big play in the passing game and the Bulldogs got to 1st and goal at the 2 after a couple of MTSU penalties. After a false start, an unsuccessful run play, and two incompletions, Tech settled for a 23-yard field goal to cut the deficit to 10-9.

Tech’s defense would force a punt, but the offense was able to gain any meaningful yards with the ball, giving MTSU the ball right before halftime. Coming off a long punt return and a 20-yard pass to Willis, the Blue Raiders punched it in the end zone with Vattiato to take a 17-9 lead over the Bulldogs at the half. Louisiana Tech looked stellar opening up the second half, starting with a 15-yard Shelton run, a 15-yard reception by Smoke Harris, and an excellent catch by Allen for a 38-yard gain quickly moving the offense down the field. On 2nd and goal from the 2, the second false start occurred, followed by a short completion, and Turner throwing a critical interception looking for Rivera on an out-breaking route. Getting zero points out of this situation was brutal, but a Rason Williams sack forced MTSU into a 3rd and 13 situation. On the ensuing play, Cedric Woods was called for pass interference, and the Blue Raiders were able to stretch the lead to 24-9 four plays later on a 9-yard Credle touchdown run.

The last Turner interception prompted Cumbie to turn back to Bachmeier, looking for some life in the offense. Bachmeier completed first-down passes to Jackson and Harris down the field, and MTSU committed a targeting penalty, on 4th and 1, Cumbie dialed up an innovative play that ended with Dakota Williams scoring on a pitch to the left, cutting the deficit to 24-16. Needing a stop on 3rd and 6 in the 4th quarter, the Bulldogs’ defense allowed a back-breaking 60-yard touchdown to Willis to once again find themselves in a 15-point hole. After each team punted, Bachmeier led the offense down the field, completing multiple big passes to Jackson and Allen to set Tech up inside the red zone. Needing to score to keep the game alive on 4th and goal from the 10, Bachmeier evaded pressure rolled to his right, and made an incredible pass to Thornton in the end zone, keeping Tech’s hopes alive in a 31-23 game.

Louisiana Tech’s defense was able to limit the running of Vattiato, forcing a three-and-out and giving the Bulldogs’ offense a final chance to tie the game with 1:58 remaining. Bachmeier was under duress almost immediately against the blitzing MTSU defense and was sacked for a loss of 9 yards. After a 15-yard strike to Harris and an incomplete pass, the Bulldogs had to convert on 4th and 4 to keep the game alive. Bachmeier looked left and fired to Harris, but the defensive back was able to get just enough of his hand of the ball to affect the trajectory and force an incompletion, resulting in a 31-23 loss for Louisiana Tech. It was another tough one-possession loss for Louisiana Tech, who fell to 3-5 overall and 2-2 within Conference USA.

Up Next

Louisiana Tech (3-5) will have time to rest and regroup on their bye week, before facing New Mexico State (3-3) fourteen days after Tuesday night's game. The Aggies will enter the contest with wins over Western Illinois, New Mexico, and FIU, losses to UMass, Liberty, and Hawai’i, as well as an upcoming matchup versus Sam Houston.

October 24th’s game versus New Mexico State can be watched live on CBS Sports Network and listened to on KXKZ 107.5 FM and the LA Tech Athletics App.

The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Joe Aillet Stadium.

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Louisiana Tech football.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @calebwardell32, @BleedTechBlue