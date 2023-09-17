Louisiana Tech (2-2) rallied from a 17-point deficit in the 4th quarter versus North Texas (1-2), but the Bulldogs’ defense was unable to get off the field with a minute to play, leading to a 40-37 loss to the Mean Green.

Statistical Leaders

North Texas

#4 QB Rogers: 24/40, 313 yards, 2 touchdowns, 0 interceptions, 9 rushes, 35 yards

#5 RB Adeyi: 19 carries, 148 yards, 7.8 yards per rush, 2 touchdowns

#27 Adaway III: 13 carries, 44 yards, 3.4 yards per rush, long of 14

#2 WR Burns: 11 receptions, 134 yards, 12.2 yards per catch, long of 27

#9 WR Maclin: 4 receptions, 55 yards, 13.8 yards per catch, 1 touchdown

#7 WR Cleveland: 2 receptions, 41 yards, 20.5 yards per catch, long of 32

#8 WR Ward: 2 receptions, 38 yards, 19.0 yards per catch, 1 touchdown

#21 LB Wood: 9 total tackles, 2 solo tackles, 1 pass deflection

#1 FS Wilson: 8 total tackles, 6 solo tackles

#11 STAR Wilson: 7 total tackles, 2 solo tackles

#44 DE Richards: 5 total tackles, 4 solo tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1 sack

#99 K Rauschenberg: 4/4 on extra points, 4/4 on field goals, long of 48

#41 P Evans: 2 punts, 60.5 yards per punt, long of 64

Louisiana Tech

#10 QB Turner: 9/13, 145 yards, 1 touchdown, 0 interceptions, 3 rushes, 15 yards, 1 touchdown

#19 QB Bachmeier: 6/11, 72 yards, 2 touchdowns, 0 interceptions, 3 rushes, -3 yards

#4 RB Shelton: 16 carries, 152 yards, 9.5 yards per rush, 1 touchdown

#32 RB Fields: 6 carries, 19 yards, 3.2 yards per rush, long of 8, 2 receptions, 15 yards

#1 WR Allen: 5 receptions, 82 yards, 16.4 yards per catch, 1 touchdown

#6 WR Harris: 4 receptions, 77 yards, 19.3 yards per catch, 2 touchdowns

#17 TE Jones: 1 reception, 33 yards, 33.0 yards per catch, long of 33

#0 SS Heard: 14 total tackles, 8 solo tackles

#2 FS Singleton: 11 total tackles, 7 solo tackles

#6 LB Randle: 9 total tackles, 4 solo tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 pass deflection

#3 LB Boateng: 9 total tackles, 2 solo tackles, 1 tackle for loss

#5 DT Hall: 2 total tackles, 1 solo tackle, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack

#7 DE Gray: 1 tackle, 1 solo tackle, 1 fumble recovery

#8 NK/CB Griffin-Taylor: 2 total tackles, 1 solo tackle, 2 pass deflections

Game Summary

As a lifelong Tech fan and supporter, this was easily one of the most deflating losses that I have witnessed at Joe Aillet Stadium. After the student section was deserted and most of the fans had gone home after North Texas took a 37-20 lead with 10 minutes to play. Without starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier, Jack Turner filled in for the injured senior and had the green light to launch the ball deep. A 43-yard strike to Cyrus Allen, multiple defensive pass interferences, a Barnes field goal, and an electric Smoke Harris touchdown even the score at 37 with a minute to play. Needing a stop to force overtime, the defense allowed a 3rd and 4 conversion on a 7-yard completion to Burns, and more detrimentally allowed a brutal 21-yard Adeyi rush on 3rd and 7 from the Bulldogs’ 35-yard line. After the long run, the Mean Green knocked down a 31-yard field goal to silence the remaining crowd and give Louisiana Tech their second loss of the season.

While previewing the game, I stated that the Bulldogs had to contain Rogers or Earle and keep them in their pocket when the play breaks down. Tech failed to remain schematically disciplined throughout the night and allowed Rogers to maneuver the pocket and pick up numerous first downs with his legs. North Texas was able to build their lead by controlling the clock and handling the defensive line of the Bulldogs for the majority of the night. On pass plays, the middle of the field was seemingly wide-open time and time again, a huge factor in the Mean Green converting 11 out of 18 of their 3rd down attempts. In contrast, the Bulldogs were only able to convert 4 out of their 13 of their 3rd down attempts and 1 out of their 3 of their 4th down attempts. Before the half, Coach Cumbie aggressively called a timeout in an attempt to get the ball back, but instead, the Mean Green marched down the field and scored on a short passing touchdown, creating a 9-point halftime deficit for Tech.

Moving forward, it is abundantly clear that Tech has to establish a clear identity on offense. The version of the Bulldogs that we saw at the end of the game when they had to be aggressive is the type of offense that many fans were expecting this season. The lack of verticality in the offense for most of the game makes scheming against the Bulldogs significantly easier. It will be interesting to see if Bachmeier is cleared to play next week, or if Turner will make his first career start at Nebraska. The upcoming conference slate is a tough stretch, starting with a Friday night game at UTEP, a Thursday showdown with conference-favorite Western Kentucky, and a short week leading up to a Tuesday game at Middle Tennessee. If the offense cannot develop a rhythm going into El Paso, the Bulldogs will be knocked out of CUSA contention out of the gates.

Up Next

Louisiana Tech (2-2) will finish out their non-conference slate with a trip to Lincoln to face Nebraska (1-2). The Cornhuskers enter this game with a 13-10 loss at Minnesota, a 36-14 loss at Colorado, and a 35-11 win versus Northern Illinois after a quarterback change.

Saturday’s game can be watched live on the Big Ten Network and can be listened to on KXKZ 107.5 FM or the LA Tech Athletics App.

The contest is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

