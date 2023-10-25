Louisiana Tech (3-6, 2-3) jumped out to a 16-3 lead in the first half, but a steady run game and timely stops aided New Mexico State (6-3, 4-1) in their 27-24 victory in Ruston.

Statistical Leaders

NMSU

*Offense

#10 QB Pavia: 10/19, 95 passing yards, 1 passing touchdown, 0 interceptions, 12 carries, 67 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown

#4 RB Thomas: 10 carries, 88 rushing yards, 8.8 yards per rush, 2 receptions, 17 receiving yards

#8 RB Watkins: 6 carries, 44 rushing yards, 7.3 yards per rush, long of 26

#3 RB Jones: 6 carries, 33 rushing yards, 5.5 yards per rush, 1 rushing touchdown

#6 WR Brady: 2 receptions, 33 receiving yards, 16.5 yards per catch, long of 26

#14 WR Hudson: 1 reception, 8 receiving yards, 8.0 yards per catch, 1 receiving touchdown

*Defense

#13 FS Rowser: 9 total tackles, 4 solo tackles, 1 pass deflection

#44 LB Elliott: 6 total tackles, 2 solo tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks

#16 LB Peterson: 5 total tackles, 3 solo tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 fumble recovery

#14 LB Aupiu: 3 total tackles, 3 solo tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery

#26 DT Webb: 4 total tackles, 1 solo tackle, 0.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks

#24 SS Vincent: 7 total tackles, 2 solo tackles

*Special Teams

#84 K Albertson: 3/3 on extra points, 2/2 on field goals, long of 47

#90 P Haynes: 3 punts, 36.0 yards per punt, long of 42

LA Tech

*Offense

#19 QB Bachmeier: 20/27, 238 passing yards, 1 passing touchdown, 0 interceptions, 11 carries, 18 rushing yards, 2 rushing touchdowns, 2 fumbles lost

#23 RB Moody: 9 carries, 55 rushing yards, 6.1 yards per rush, 1 reception, 10 receiving yards

#22 RB Thornton: 12 carries, 38 rushing yards, 3.2 yards per rush, 2 receptions, 11 receiving yards

#9 WR Maxwell: 3 receptions, 68 receiving yards, 22.7 yards per catch, long of 47

#82 WR Jackson: 4 receptions, 66 receiving yards, 16.5 yards per catch, long of 28

#1 WR Allen: 3 receptions, 35 receiving yards, 11.7 yards per catch, long of 16

#6 WR Harris: 3 receptions, 23 receiving yards, 7.7 yards per catch, long of 9

*Defense

#0 SS Heard: 10 total tackles, 2 solo tackles, 1 pass deflection

#3 LB Boateng: 9 total tackles, 1 solo tackle

#88 DE Clark: 7 total tackles, 3 solo tackles

#6 LB Randle: 7 total tackles, 3 solo tackles

#2 FS Singleton: 6 total tackles, 4 solo tackles

#15 DE Evans: 3 total tackles, 2 solo tackles, 1 tackle for loss

#8 CB Griffin-Taylor: 3 total tackles, 2 solo tackles

*Special Teams

#35 K Barnes: 1/2 on extra points, 1/2 on field goals, long of 42

#31 P Ochsendorf: 2 punts, 44.4 yards per punt, long of 50

Game Summary

Coming off a bye, the Bulldogs’ offense was able to open things up and utilize tempo early in the game to get the ball moving down the field. With Rivera and Jones banged up, freshman Eli Finley got the start at tight end for the Bulldogs. Tech’s defense looked locked in early, forcing a three-and-out and getting the ball back to the offense. Brevin Randle returned from suspension to start at middle linebacker, Myles Heard returned from injury and started at strong safety, and Demarcus Griffin-Taylor was at the nickel with Michael Richard experimenting at free safety. Back with the ball, Bachmeier threw a bomb to Maxwell up the left sideline for a gain of 47 yards, leading to a Barnes 42-yard field goal and a 3-0 lead.

After forcing a second straight three and out to open the game, the offense drove down the field on runs by Bachmeier, Moody, and Thornton, eventually scoring on a one-run Bachmeier touchdown run to take a 9-0 lead. The ensuing extra point was blocked for the second straight game, leaving the score at it was. Rason Williams came up with a big sack of Pavia, but a facemask call gave the Aggies a first down and led to New Mexico State getting on the board with a 47-yard field goal. Tech’s next drive was highlighted by short passes down the field, as well as a 28-yard pass to Jackson down the field. Bachmeier ran the ball in from one yard out once again, giving Louisiana Tech a 16-3 first-half lead. New Mexico State would then execute their best drive of the game up to this point, starting with a 24-yard Jones run, and ending with a 19-yard Pavia dash into the end zone to quickly cut the lead to 16-10. Going into the half, the Bulldogs drove down the field to give Barnes a chance to make it a two-possession game with 11 seconds left, but Barnes could not convert from 46-yard out, keeping the score at 16-10 at halftime.

Opening the second half, the Aggies went into full ball-control mode, putting together a 15-play, 75-yard touchdown drive lasting 8 ½ minutes. On 4th and 2, Pavia rolled out and found Brady to keep the drive alive and on 3rd and goal from the 8, Hudson caught a fade over Woods to give the Aggies their first lead of the night at 17-16. Tech’s next drive ended swiftly, as Bachmeier was sacked and fumbled, giving the Aggies the ball at Tech’s seven-yard line. All it took was two rushes for New Mexico State, stunning the fans and taking a 24-16 lead in Ruston. The Bulldogs were not done yet, as Allen jumpstarted the next drive with a long kickoff return to the 45. Tough runs from Moody, an Aggies’ unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, and a shovel pass to John Locke got the Bulldogs into the end zone at last. On the conversion, Bachmeier found Harris on a corner in the back of the end zone to tie the game at 24-24. A pass interference call on Roberts would aid the Aggies in their next drive, but a critical stop on 4th and 7 would give Tech the ball back with the score tied up.

A sack put the Bulldogs behind the chains and Tech was forced to punt after three plays, missing a huge opportunity to retake the lead. The Aggies started at their own five-yard line after an excellent Ochsendorf punt, but a 40-yard run from Homer product Star Thomas helped New Mexico State run five more minutes off the clock. Tech would get a stop on 3rd and 9, forcing a 31-yard field goal, now trailing 27-24 with 5:16 remaining. With the ball at the Aggies’ 25-yard line after a Moody first down run on 4th down and a 15-yard strike to Maxwell, Bachmeier would fumble again after getting blown up, giving New Mexico State the ball back with 2:35 left in the game. With all three timeouts, Tech’s defense came up clutch and only allowed two yards, getting it to 4th down with 2:15 left. On the first 4th and 1 on the drive, Fields powered forward to just get to the marker and move the chains. Smoke Harris appeared to have the first down on 3rd and 8 but ran backward a yard to make it 4th and 1 again. Trying to keep the game alive, Bachmeier threw it quickly, but his pass fell incomplete, resulting in a 27-24 loss to the Aggies.

Up Next

Louisiana Tech (3-6) will travel to Lynchburg, Virginia, next Saturday to face Liberty (8-0). The Flames will enter the contest with wins over Bowling Green, New Mexico State, Buffalo, FIU, Sam Houston, Jacksonville State, Middle Tennessee, and Western Kentucky.

November 4th’s game versus Liberty can be watched on CBS Sports Network and listened to on KXKZ 107.5 FM and the LA Tech Athletics App.

The game is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Williams Stadium.

---

