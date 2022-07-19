Reece Tarini commits to Diamond Dogs

Tarini, class of 2023, finished his junior season at Little Rock Christian Academy with a 0.83 ERA in 59 innings pitched.

The left-hander struck out 113 while limiting opponents to a .112 batting average against.

On what led him to commit to LA Tech, Tarini told BleedTechBlue.com, "My high school pitching coach Dillon Drabble told me about LA Tech. I checked it out online and decided to attend a prospects camp. My mom and I walked the campus the day before and were very impressed. The next day at camp, I was blown away at how personable each coach was. They called the players by name, shook their hands and rooted them on. The small town community was so welcoming. Even the waitress at Champs was wishing me luck and telling me how amazing the fans and school were. I have never experienced such a warm welcome and the school checked off all the boxes for me.”

