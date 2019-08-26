Returning Experience | Louisiana Tech vs Texas
Louisiana Tech and Texas will open the 2019 season in Austin Saturday night at 7 PM.
The game will be aired on the Longhorn Network.
Both Louisiana Tech and Texas lost some key pieces of their 2018 squads but return a substantial amount of contributors in 2019.
In this piece, we will take a look at those returners and how they graded out according to Pro Football Focus.
If a player obtained a score > 70, he is considered to be playing at a "starter level. Anything < 70 is considered to be at the level of a "back-up."
Louisiana Tech returns seven players that are projected to start offensively in 2019.
|Player
|Position
|2018 Snap Count Total
|2018 PFF Player Grade
|
Jaqwis Dancy
|
RB
|
380
|
80.1
|
Smoke Harris
|
WR
|
27
|
79.5
|
Adrian Hardy*
|
WR
|
802
|
77.3
|
Bobby Holly
|
TE/H-Back
|
184
|
73.7
|
Abraham Delfin
|
OL
|
28
|
71.7
|
Kody Russey*
|
OL
|
924
|
71.5
|
J'Mar Smith*
|
QB
|
914
|
71.0
|
Jake Norris
|
WR
|
36
|
67.1
|
Ethan Reed*
|
OL
|
898
|
64.5
|
Wayne Toussant
|
WR
|
50
|
63.2
|
Israel Tucker*
|
RB
|
298
|
62.6
|
Praise Okorie
|
WR
|
29
|
61.5
|
Josh Mote
|
OL
|
256
|
59.4
|
Willie Allen*
|
OL
|
144
|
58.8
|
Drew Kirkpatrick*
|
OL
|
420
|
57.2
|
Justin Henderson
|
RB
|
74
|
56.6
|
George Scott
|
WR
|
315
|
56.0
|
Cee Jay Powell
|
WR
|
188
|
55.1
|
Griffin Hebert
|
WR
|
35
|
50.8
|
Javonte Woodard
|
WR
|
264
|
47.9
Jaqwis Dancy is Tech's top returning player offensively in 2019 according to PFF. Getting the ball to Dancy in space will be a key for the Bulldogs in this one.
In total, outside of Adrian Hardy, La Tech is quite unproven at the receiver position. Can Cee Jay Powell, Griffin Hebert, Isaiah Graham, and Malik Stanley make enough big plays on the outside to help quarterback J'Mar Smith out and keep the Bulldogs in it?
Defensively, 10 of Tech's top 12 returners are projected to start for new defensive coordinator Bob Diaco.
|Player
|Position
|2018 Snap Count Total
|2018 PFF Player Grade
|
Amik Robertson*
|
DB
|
860
|
84.7
|
L'Jarius Sneed*
|
DB
|
834
|
75.5
|
Aaron Roberson
|
DB
|
44
|
75.2
|
Willie Baker*
|
OLB
|
260
|
74.4
|
Ephraim Kitchen
|
DB
|
177
|
70.3
|
Milton Williams*
|
DL
|
15
|
69.8
|
Collin Scott*
|
LB
|
713
|
69.7
|
James Jackson*
|
OLB
|
779
|
68.5
|
Connor Taylor*
|
LB
|
230
|
67
|
Ka'Derrion Mason*
|
DL
|
381
|
65.8
|
Courtney Wallace*
|
DL
|
138
|
63.3
|
Darryl Lewis*
|
DB
|
816
|
62.8
|
La'Dante Davenport
|
DL
|
131
|
61.3
|
Brandon Floyd
|
OLB
|
32
|
58.5
|
Zach Hannibal
|
DB
|
99
|
58.5
|
Tristan Allen
|
OLB
|
15
|
56
|
Ezekiel Barnett
|
OLB
|
55
|
55.3
|
Jaiden Cole
|
DB
|
29
|
53.1
|
Jacorion Andrews
|
OLB
|
55
|
52.8
|
Beejay Williamson
|
DB
|
36
|
55
|
Michael Sam*
|
DB
|
31
|
52
Slowing down Sam Ehlinger and the Texas offense will be no easy task for Louisiana Tech in this one. Amik Robertson leads a talented Tech defense, but the Bulldogs are thin on the defensive line.
Ka'Derrion Mason and Courtney Wallace will play a big role on the DL for Tech in this one.
Looking at the Longhorns, Sam Ehlinger is looking to build on a strong sophomore season that saw him account for 41 total touchdowns.
|Player
|Position
|2018 Snap Count Total
|2018 PFF Player Grade
|
Sam Ehlinger*
|
QB
|
979
|
85.7
|
Collin Johnson*
|
WR
|
909
|
81.6
|
Samuel Cosmi*
|
OL
|
1,055
|
79.7
|
Keaontay Ingram*
|
RB
|
396
|
75.5
|
Zack Shackelford*
|
OL
|
789
|
67
|
Devin Duvernay*
|
WR
|
845
|
65.9
|
John Burt
|
WR
|
42
|
59.4
|
Derek Kerkstetter*
|
OL
|
328
|
58
|
Brennan Eagles
|
WR
|
76
|
56.2
|
Josh Moore*
|
WR
|
75
|
56.2
|
Cade Brewer*
|
TE
|
114
|
50.7
When Collin Johnson decided to return for his senior season at receiver, the match-up between him and Amik Robertson on the outside in this one immediately became an intriguing storyline. The 6'6 Johnson will be a tough cover for the small Robertson.
Defensively, the Longhorns return only two starters in 2019. That said, Tom Herman's group is talented and will be looking to make their presence felt early on against the Bulldogs.
|Player
|Position
|2018 Snap Count Total
|2018 PFF Player Grade
|
Chris Brown
|
DB
|
151
|
76.1
|
Caden Sterns*
|
DB
|
864
|
72.9
|
Jeffrey McCulloch*
|
LB
|
503
|
69.3
|
B.J. Foster*
|
DB
|
621
|
66
|
Anthony Cook*
|
DB
|
161
|
65.1
|
Marqez Bimage
|
DL
|
102
|
63.8
|
Gerald Wilbon
|
DL
|
230
|
63.5
|
Malcolm Roach*
|
DL
|
339
|
63.2
|
Kobe Boyce
|
DB
|
148
|
62.2
|
Jamari Chisholm
|
DL
|
32
|
60.2
|
Ta'Quon Graham*
|
DL
|
308
|
59
|
Joseph Ossai*
|
LB
|
119
|
58.6
|
Brandon Jones*
|
DB
|
683
|
58.2
|
D'Andre Christmas Giles
|
DL
|
36
|
55.9
|
Josh Thompson
|
DB
|
209
|
53.4
|
Donovan Duvernay
|
DB
|
24
|
51.3
Malcolm Roach had only 24 tackles in 2018 but is expected to play a vital role on the defensive line. The senior was voted a team captain prior to the season and is looking to make his presence felt.
Both La Tech and Texas return solid players on both sides of the football. Nerves always play a role in the season opener. Can the three touchdown underdog Bulldogs put a scare into the 10th ranked Longhorns Saturday night?
