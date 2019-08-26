Louisiana Tech and Texas will open the 2019 season in Austin Saturday night at 7 PM. The game will be aired on the Longhorn Network. Both Louisiana Tech and Texas lost some key pieces of their 2018 squads but return a substantial amount of contributors in 2019. In this piece, we will take a look at those returners and how they graded out according to Pro Football Focus. If a player obtained a score > 70, he is considered to be playing at a "starter level. Anything < 70 is considered to be at the level of a "back-up." Louisiana Tech returns seven players that are projected to start offensively in 2019.

Offensive Returners Player Position 2018 Snap Count Total 2018 PFF Player Grade Jaqwis Dancy RB 380 80.1 Smoke Harris WR 27 79.5 Adrian Hardy* WR 802 77.3 Bobby Holly TE/H-Back 184 73.7 Abraham Delfin OL 28 71.7 Kody Russey* OL 924 71.5 J'Mar Smith* QB 914 71.0 Jake Norris WR 36 67.1 Ethan Reed* OL 898 64.5 Wayne Toussant WR 50 63.2 Israel Tucker* RB 298 62.6 Praise Okorie WR 29 61.5 Josh Mote OL 256 59.4 Willie Allen* OL 144 58.8 Drew Kirkpatrick* OL 420 57.2 Justin Henderson RB 74 56.6 George Scott WR 315 56.0 Cee Jay Powell WR 188 55.1 Griffin Hebert WR 35 50.8 Javonte Woodard WR 264 47.9

Jaqwis Dancy is Tech's top returning player offensively in 2019 according to PFF. Getting the ball to Dancy in space will be a key for the Bulldogs in this one. In total, outside of Adrian Hardy, La Tech is quite unproven at the receiver position. Can Cee Jay Powell, Griffin Hebert, Isaiah Graham, and Malik Stanley make enough big plays on the outside to help quarterback J'Mar Smith out and keep the Bulldogs in it? Defensively, 10 of Tech's top 12 returners are projected to start for new defensive coordinator Bob Diaco.

Defensive Returners Player Position 2018 Snap Count Total 2018 PFF Player Grade Amik Robertson* DB 860 84.7 L'Jarius Sneed* DB 834 75.5 Aaron Roberson DB 44 75.2 Willie Baker* OLB 260 74.4 Ephraim Kitchen DB 177 70.3 Milton Williams* DL 15 69.8 Collin Scott* LB 713 69.7 James Jackson* OLB 779 68.5 Connor Taylor* LB 230 67 Ka'Derrion Mason* DL 381 65.8 Courtney Wallace* DL 138 63.3 Darryl Lewis* DB 816 62.8 La'Dante Davenport DL 131 61.3 Brandon Floyd OLB 32 58.5 Zach Hannibal DB 99 58.5 Tristan Allen OLB 15 56 Ezekiel Barnett OLB 55 55.3 Jaiden Cole DB 29 53.1 Jacorion Andrews OLB 55 52.8 Beejay Williamson DB 36 55 Michael Sam* DB 31 52

Slowing down Sam Ehlinger and the Texas offense will be no easy task for Louisiana Tech in this one. Amik Robertson leads a talented Tech defense, but the Bulldogs are thin on the defensive line. Ka'Derrion Mason and Courtney Wallace will play a big role on the DL for Tech in this one. Looking at the Longhorns, Sam Ehlinger is looking to build on a strong sophomore season that saw him account for 41 total touchdowns.

Offensive Returners Player Position 2018 Snap Count Total 2018 PFF Player Grade Sam Ehlinger* QB 979 85.7 Collin Johnson* WR 909 81.6 Samuel Cosmi* OL 1,055 79.7 Keaontay Ingram* RB 396 75.5 Zack Shackelford* OL 789 67 Devin Duvernay* WR 845 65.9 John Burt WR 42 59.4 Derek Kerkstetter* OL 328 58 Brennan Eagles WR 76 56.2 Josh Moore* WR 75 56.2 Cade Brewer* TE 114 50.7

When Collin Johnson decided to return for his senior season at receiver, the match-up between him and Amik Robertson on the outside in this one immediately became an intriguing storyline. The 6'6 Johnson will be a tough cover for the small Robertson. Defensively, the Longhorns return only two starters in 2019. That said, Tom Herman's group is talented and will be looking to make their presence felt early on against the Bulldogs.

Defensive Returners Player Position 2018 Snap Count Total 2018 PFF Player Grade Chris Brown DB 151 76.1 Caden Sterns* DB 864 72.9 Jeffrey McCulloch* LB 503 69.3 B.J. Foster* DB 621 66 Anthony Cook* DB 161 65.1 Marqez Bimage DL 102 63.8 Gerald Wilbon DL 230 63.5 Malcolm Roach* DL 339 63.2 Kobe Boyce DB 148 62.2 Jamari Chisholm DL 32 60.2 Ta'Quon Graham* DL 308 59 Joseph Ossai* LB 119 58.6 Brandon Jones* DB 683 58.2 D'Andre Christmas Giles DL 36 55.9 Josh Thompson DB 209 53.4 Donovan Duvernay DB 24 51.3