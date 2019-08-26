News More News
Returning Experience | Louisiana Tech vs Texas

Louisiana Tech and Texas will open the 2019 season in Austin Saturday night at 7 PM.

The game will be aired on the Longhorn Network.

Both Louisiana Tech and Texas lost some key pieces of their 2018 squads but return a substantial amount of contributors in 2019.

In this piece, we will take a look at those returners and how they graded out according to Pro Football Focus.

If a player obtained a score > 70, he is considered to be playing at a "starter level. Anything < 70 is considered to be at the level of a "back-up."

Louisiana Tech returns seven players that are projected to start offensively in 2019.

Offensive Returners
Player Position 2018 Snap Count Total 2018 PFF Player Grade

Jaqwis Dancy

RB

380

80.1

Smoke Harris

WR

27

79.5

Adrian Hardy*

WR

802

77.3

Bobby Holly

TE/H-Back

184

73.7

Abraham Delfin

OL

28

71.7

Kody Russey*

OL

924

71.5

J'Mar Smith*

QB

914

71.0

Jake Norris

WR

36

67.1

Ethan Reed*

OL

898

64.5

Wayne Toussant

WR

50

63.2

Israel Tucker*

RB

298

62.6

Praise Okorie

WR

29

61.5

Josh Mote

OL

256

59.4

Willie Allen*

OL

144

58.8

Drew Kirkpatrick*

OL

420

57.2

Justin Henderson

RB

74

56.6

George Scott

WR

315

56.0

Cee Jay Powell

WR

188

55.1

Griffin Hebert

WR

35

50.8

Javonte Woodard

WR

264

47.9
*Indicates a projected starter

Jaqwis Dancy is Tech's top returning player offensively in 2019 according to PFF. Getting the ball to Dancy in space will be a key for the Bulldogs in this one.

In total, outside of Adrian Hardy, La Tech is quite unproven at the receiver position. Can Cee Jay Powell, Griffin Hebert, Isaiah Graham, and Malik Stanley make enough big plays on the outside to help quarterback J'Mar Smith out and keep the Bulldogs in it?

Defensively, 10 of Tech's top 12 returners are projected to start for new defensive coordinator Bob Diaco.

Defensive Returners
Player Position 2018 Snap Count Total 2018 PFF Player Grade

Amik Robertson*

DB

860

84.7

L'Jarius Sneed*

DB

834

75.5

Aaron Roberson

DB

44

75.2

Willie Baker*

OLB

260

74.4

Ephraim Kitchen

DB

177

70.3

Milton Williams*

DL

15

69.8

Collin Scott*

LB

713

69.7

James Jackson*

OLB

779

68.5

Connor Taylor*

LB

230

67

Ka'Derrion Mason*

DL

381

65.8

Courtney Wallace*

DL

138

63.3

Darryl Lewis*

DB

816

62.8

La'Dante Davenport

DL

131

61.3

Brandon Floyd

OLB

32

58.5

Zach Hannibal

DB

99

58.5

Tristan Allen

OLB

15

56

Ezekiel Barnett

OLB

55

55.3

Jaiden Cole

DB

29

53.1

Jacorion Andrews

OLB

55

52.8

Beejay Williamson

DB

36

55

Michael Sam*

DB

31

52
*Indicates a projected starter

Slowing down Sam Ehlinger and the Texas offense will be no easy task for Louisiana Tech in this one. Amik Robertson leads a talented Tech defense, but the Bulldogs are thin on the defensive line.

Ka'Derrion Mason and Courtney Wallace will play a big role on the DL for Tech in this one.

Looking at the Longhorns, Sam Ehlinger is looking to build on a strong sophomore season that saw him account for 41 total touchdowns.

Offensive Returners
Player Position 2018 Snap Count Total 2018 PFF Player Grade

Sam Ehlinger*

QB

979

85.7

Collin Johnson*

WR

909

81.6

Samuel Cosmi*

OL

1,055

79.7

Keaontay Ingram*

RB

396

75.5

Zack Shackelford*

OL

789

67

Devin Duvernay*

WR

845

65.9

John Burt

WR

42

59.4

Derek Kerkstetter*

OL

328

58

Brennan Eagles

WR

76

56.2

Josh Moore*

WR

75

56.2

Cade Brewer*

TE

114

50.7
*Indicates a projected starter

When Collin Johnson decided to return for his senior season at receiver, the match-up between him and Amik Robertson on the outside in this one immediately became an intriguing storyline. The 6'6 Johnson will be a tough cover for the small Robertson.

Defensively, the Longhorns return only two starters in 2019. That said, Tom Herman's group is talented and will be looking to make their presence felt early on against the Bulldogs.

Defensive Returners
Player Position 2018 Snap Count Total 2018 PFF Player Grade

Chris Brown

DB

151

76.1

Caden Sterns*

DB

864

72.9

Jeffrey McCulloch*

LB

503

69.3

B.J. Foster*

DB

621

66

Anthony Cook*

DB

161

65.1

Marqez Bimage

DL

102

63.8

Gerald Wilbon

DL

230

63.5

Malcolm Roach*

DL

339

63.2

Kobe Boyce

DB

148

62.2

Jamari Chisholm

DL

32

60.2

Ta'Quon Graham*

DL

308

59

Joseph Ossai*

LB

119

58.6

Brandon Jones*

DB

683

58.2

D'Andre Christmas Giles

DL

36

55.9

Josh Thompson

DB

209

53.4

Donovan Duvernay

DB

24

51.3
*Indicates a projected starter

Malcolm Roach had only 24 tackles in 2018 but is expected to play a vital role on the defensive line. The senior was voted a team captain prior to the season and is looking to make his presence felt.

Both La Tech and Texas return solid players on both sides of the football. Nerves always play a role in the season opener. Can the three touchdown underdog Bulldogs put a scare into the 10th ranked Longhorns Saturday night?

For more information just like this, join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for Louisiana Tech Athletics.

Sign-up here.

