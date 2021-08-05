RHP Crew Wilson commits to Diamond Dogs

Wilson will join the Diamond Dogs program this fall and have four years of eligibility remaining.

On why he chose Louisiana Tech, Wilson told BleedTechBlue.com, "I really connected with the coaches and all three really showed an interest in me. I think this year's regional birth is the first of many. Also, coming back home and being able to play in front of my friends and family is going to be nice."

Wilson played his high school baseball at Ouachita Christian HS in Monroe, LA.

As a freshman at Panola JC in 2021, Wilson had a 4.34 ERA in 18.2 IP. The right-hander struck out 9.64 hitters per 9 IP.

Wilson will work with a fastball that sits in the 88-92, T93 with good arm-side run.