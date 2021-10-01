RHP Isaac Crabb commits to Diamond Dogs

Crabb currently plays at Wabash Valley CC and will join the Bulldogs in the fall of 2022.

As a freshman at Wabash Valley in 2021, Crabb had finished with a 1.93 ERA in 23.1 IP. The right-hander struck out 9.64 hitters per 9 IP.

Crabb also had a 1.87 ERA in 24 IP for the Brazos Valley Bombers of the Texas Collegiate League this summer. Opposing hitters hit just .138 off the right-hander.

On why he chose Louisiana Tech, Crabb told BleedTechBlue.com, "The coaching staff really stood out from the rest! Along with great facilities and great development. But all in all I wanted to go to a place that was going to win, and La Tech is that place!"

Crabb's teammate at Wabash Valley, OF Jon Hogart, committed to Louisiana Tech on September 20th.

