RHP Isaac Crabb commits to Diamond Dogs
RHP Isaac Crabb announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech Thursday evening.
Crabb currently plays at Wabash Valley CC and will join the Bulldogs in the fall of 2022.
As a freshman at Wabash Valley in 2021, Crabb had finished with a 1.93 ERA in 23.1 IP. The right-hander struck out 9.64 hitters per 9 IP.
Crabb also had a 1.87 ERA in 24 IP for the Brazos Valley Bombers of the Texas Collegiate League this summer. Opposing hitters hit just .138 off the right-hander.
On why he chose Louisiana Tech, Crabb told BleedTechBlue.com, "The coaching staff really stood out from the rest! Along with great facilities and great development. But all in all I wanted to go to a place that was going to win, and La Tech is that place!"
Crabb's teammate at Wabash Valley, OF Jon Hogart, committed to Louisiana Tech on September 20th.
---
