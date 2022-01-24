RHP Nick Fraginals commits to Diamond Dogs

Nicholas Fraginals announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Sunday evening.

Fraginals was in Ruston to visit Louisiana Tech this past weekend.

On what led Fraginals to commit to the Bulldogs, the Miramar, FL native told BleedTechBlue.com, "The coaching staff, the facilities and pitching lab, and finally the people. I’m equally excited to be part of the school of business as I am the baseball team."

Fraginals, a one-time NC State commitment, is rated as a top 100 right-handed pitcher in the 2022 class, per Perfect Game.

