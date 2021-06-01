Ronald "Champ" Lewis enjoys visit to LA Tech
The NCAA dead period ended June 1st, and Louisiana Tech wasted no time in getting prospects on campus in Ruston.
DB Ronald "Champ" Lewis was one of the prospects to visit Louisiana Tech for an unofficial visit Tuesday afternoon.
Lewis told BleedTechBlue.com, "I had an amazing time."
On what has stood out about the visit, Lewis told BleedTechBlue, "The culture and the togetherness of the program. It's definitely a family at Tech."
Lewis currently holds offers from Louisiana Tech, Colorado, Kansas, Oregon State, Marshall, Memphis, Purdue, South Alabama, Tulane, UTSA, West Virginia, Virginia, Utah State, Lamar, ULM, and ULL.
Louisiana Tech currently holds a commitment from QB Landry Lyddy in the 2022 recruiting class.
