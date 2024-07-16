Sam Brodersen was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 15th round of the 2024 MLB Draft on Monday.

Brodersen put together one of the best relief seasons in Tech history in 2024.

The right-hander finished with an 8-1 overall record to go along with a 3.05 ERA.

The Orlando, FL native struck out 96 hitters across 56 innings of work. Opposing hitters hit only .160 against Brodersen during his lone season in Ruston.

