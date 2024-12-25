Scouting Army QB Bryson Daily

Bryson Daily will make his 24th career start at quarterback for Army on Saturday night at the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Daily, a senior from Abernathy, Texas, finished 6th in Heisman voting and led the Black Knights to win the AAC Conference Title in their inaugural season. Daily is able to make crucial throws when called upon, but his ability to run downhill has given defensive coordinators nightmares in 2024. His 29 rushing touchdowns are tied with Boise State superstar Ashton Jeanty for the most in college football.

2024 Statistics

12 GP, 52/94 (55%) for 937 yards, 9 TDs, 4 INTs, 1,528 rushing yards, and 29 rushing TDs.

For his efforts, Daily has earned a 91.2 PFF grade through 700 snaps this season.

Let's take a deeper dive into his numbers.

Passing Numbers by Level

At LOS or Behind | 3/3 (100%) for 61 yards, 1 TD & 0 INTs

0-9 Yards Downfield | 24/31 (77%) for 180 yards, 0 TDs & 1 INT

10-19 Yards Downfield | 12/17 (71%) for 240 yards, 3 TDs & 0 INTs

20+ Yards Downfield | 13/36 (33%) for 456 yards, 5 TDs & 3 INTs

Passing Pressure

Kept Clean | 38/61 (62%) for 647 yards, 7 TDs & 1 INT

Under Pressure | 14/33 (42%) for 290 yards, 2 TDs & 3 INTs

Not Blitzed | 18/35 (51%) for 297 yards, 2 TDs & 1 INT

When Blitzed | 34/59 (58%) for 640 yards, 7 TDs & 3 INTs

Daily’s historic senior season was mostly met with little resistance outside of Army’s games versus Notre Dame and Navy. The Midshipmen picked off Daily 3 times in the rivalry game and limited him to a season-low 51 rushing yards in the upset win.

For Army this season, Daily has averaged 7.8 pass attempts per game and 24.3 rush attempts per game.

The Black Knights’ number one target through the air is 6’2 WR Casey Reynolds, who leads the team with 19 receptions for 444 yards and 3 touchdowns. Army’s second-leading receiver Is RB Noah Short with 17 receptions for 313 yards and 3 touchdowns to go along with his 547 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns.

The Black Knights’ offense is ranked 8th in the AAC in scoring offense, with the #1 rushing offense and #14 passing offense in the conference. Army averaged 298.9 rushing yards per game 81.8 passing yards per game in 2024.

After finishing the season 5-7, the Bulldogs understandably thought their season was over. An opportunity opened after Marshall dropped out of the Independence Bowl and Louisiana Tech was ready for the opportunity. #22 Army will be the first ranked opponent the Bulldogs play this season and Bryson Daily and the Black Knights’ offense will pose a significant threat to Tech’s stellar defense in Shreveport.

