Louisiana Tech will hit the road Saturday for a non-conference match-up with Bowling Green. Kickoff is set for 4 PM on ESPN+.

Darius Wade is set to start at quarterback for the Falcons. Wade is new to the Bowling Green program after transferring in from Delaware. Wade did not play a snap at Delaware due injury. Prior to his one season at Delaware, Wade played for Bowling Green HC Scot Loeffler at Boston’s College, where Loeffler was the OC.

Prior to joining Bowling Green, Wade played in 22 games at Boston College where he completed 56% of his throws for 1,423 yards, 8 touchdowns and 8 interceptions.

The Falcons are off to a 1-1 start in 2019 where Wade has completed 59% of his throws for 332 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Let’s take a look into how Wade has performed to this point. All data has been gathered from Pro Football Focus.

Through two games, Wade has earned a 65.8 player grade from PFF. Pretty solid, but not overly impressive.

Here are Wade’s numbers at the four levels of the passing game:

-- At LOS or Behind: 3/4 (75%) for 21 yards, 1 TD

-- 0-10 Yards Down Field: 19/34 (56%) for 161 yards, 1 TD

-- 11-20 Yards Down Field: 8/10 (80%) for 150 yards, 1 TD

-- 20+ Yards Down Field: 0/2 (0%) for 0 yards

How has Wade performed in the Passing Pressure aspect?

-- Under No Pressure: 20/28 (71%) for 258 yards, 2 TDs

-- Under Pressure: 10/23 (44%) for 74 yards, 1 TD

-- When Not Blitzed: 14/22 (64%) for 166 yards, 1 TD

-- When Blitzed: 16/29 (55%) for 166 yards, 2 TDs

Looking at some of the numbers, it’s pretty clear that Wade struggles with pressure. The Bulldogs have only four sacks in their first two games. Doubling that number Saturday would be a great recipe for minimizing the success of the Bowling Green offense.

