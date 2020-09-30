Louisiana Tech (2-0) will travel to #22 BYU (2-0) for a non-conference match-up Friday night.

Kickoff is set for 8 PM on ESPN2.

QB Zach Wilson will present a young Bulldog defense with a tremendous challenge throughout the evening.

Let's take a look at the scouting report on the talented junior signal caller.

Wilson was a 3-star recruit in the 2018 recruiting cycle. He also held offers from: Boise State, California, Fresno State, Hawaii, Iowa, Minnesota, Nevada, Oregon State, Rice, Syracuse, UNLV, and Utah State.

Career Statistics:

TR FR (2018): 66%, 1,578 yards, 12 TDs, 3 INTs



