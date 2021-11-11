Scouting Charlotte QB Chris Reynolds

Chris Reynolds will start at quarterback for Charlotte against Louisiana Tech Saturday afternoon.

Reynolds, a former walk-on, will be making his 33rd career start.

The Mocksville, NC native has accumulated 7,802 yards and 66 total TDs during his 49ers career.

Let's take a deep dive into Reynolds' 2021 season, per Pro Football Focus.

Over 508 snaps in 2021, Reynolds has a 78.8 overall grade.

Passing Depth

Behind LOS | 43/47 (92%) for 263 yards, 3 TDs

Short (0-9) | 48/67 (72%) for 397 yards, 5 TDs & 1 INT

Medium (10-19) | 45/62 (73%) for 830 yards, 9 TDs & 4 INTs

Deep (20+) | 12/34 (35%) for 336 yards, 2 TDs

Passing Pressure

Kept Clean | 111/153 (73%) for 1,271 yards, 14 TDs & 2 INTs

Under Pressure | 37/69 (54%) for 555 yards, 5 TDs & 3 INTs

Not Blitzed | 105/155 (68%) for 1,401 yards, 12 TDs & 3 INTs

When Blitzed | 43/67 (64%) for 425 yards, 7 TDs & 2 INTs

Prior to 2021, Reynolds had completed 61% of his throws for his career. After 9 games this season, the 5'11, 192-pound signal caller is completing a career-high 67% of his throws.

Within 20 yards of the line of scrimmage in 2021, Reynolds is completing 77% of his throws. Tight coverage will be a key for the Tech defense with the accuracy that Reynolds is throwing the football too.

Victor Tucker and Grant Dubose have combined for 83 catches for 1,173 yards and 7 TDs. Bulldog defensive backs will be challenged by one of the top WR duos in C-USA.

Chris Reynolds is a grinder. Charlotte goes as Chris Reynolds goes. Bulldog fans will see first hand on Saturday.

---

Join the discussion regarding the match-up this weekend with Charlotte on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for Louisiana Tech football throughout the 2021 season.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue



